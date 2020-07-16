Rewards offered for 2 suspects wanted in the killing of 11-year-old Davon McNeal

Rewards of up to $10,000 are being offered for information on the whereabouts of two suspects wanted in the killing of 11-year-old Davon McNeal of Southeast D.C. on July 4.

The U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force it is seeking Carlo General, 19, and Marcel Gordon, 25, who were part of a group of five men who began shooting shortly after 9:20 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

McNeal was visiting family in the area when he was shot and killed.

“These two individuals are suspected of having displayed a callous disregard for human life and public safety,” said Robert Dixon, U.S. Marshal for the District of Columbia Superior Court.

“If you have information as to their whereabouts, please let us know. We need your help in securing justice for the family of Davon McNeal.”

The U.S. Marshals Service said both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can contact U.S. Marshals at 877-926-8332 or usmarshals.gov/tips, the D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or anonymously via message 50411.

McNeal’s grandfather, John Ayala, said there’s only one thing for the pair to do: give themselves up: “We’re going to find them. We’re not going to stop.”

One suspect pleaded not guilty at a hearing on Saturday.