Police: 2nd suspect arrested, 2 more wanted in Davon McNeal’s killing

Zeke Hartner

July 10, 2020, 3:45 PM

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal, who was killed by gunfire on the Fourth of July in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police said Christian Wingfield, 22, of Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, was brought in by a regional fugitive task force on Friday and charged with first-degree murder.

Police are still searching for 19-year-old Carlo General and 25-year-old Marcel Gordon, both of Southeast D.C., in connection to the shooting.

Both are wanted for premeditated first-degree murder.

Carlo General, 19, of Southeast D.C. (Courtesy D.C. police)

They are considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Marcel Gordon, 25, of Southeast D.C. (Courtesy D.C. police)

McNeal attended Kramer Middle School in Southeast D.C. and played football.

The shooting happened after a peace cookout, organized by McNeal’s mother for a small group, with at least 20 kids in attendance, D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said.

Shortly after the cookout, around 9:20 p.m. last Saturday, McNeal was shot just outside his home in the 1400 block of Cedar Street Southeast. When police arrived on scene, McNeal was lying in his mother’s arms with a fatal gunshot wound, Newsham said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called McNeal’s death an “unimaginable tragedy” earlier this week.

On Thursday, police arrested 18-year-old Daryle Bond in connection to the shooting and charged him with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact D.C. police, either by anonymously texting 50411 or calling (202) 727-9099.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Matt Small contributed to this report.

