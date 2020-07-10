Police: 2nd suspect arrested, 2 more wanted in Davon McNeal’s killing

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal, who was killed by gunfire on the Fourth of July in D.C.

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal, who was killed by gunfire on the Fourth of July in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police said Christian Wingfield, 22, of Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, was brought in by a regional fugitive task force on Friday and charged with first-degree murder.

Police are still searching for 19-year-old Carlo General and 25-year-old Marcel Gordon, both of Southeast D.C., in connection to the shooting.

Both are wanted for premeditated first-degree murder.

They are considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

McNeal attended Kramer Middle School in Southeast D.C. and played football.

The shooting happened after a peace cookout, organized by McNeal’s mother for a small group, with at least 20 kids in attendance, D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said.

Shortly after the cookout, around 9:20 p.m. last Saturday, McNeal was shot just outside his home in the 1400 block of Cedar Street Southeast. When police arrived on scene, McNeal was lying in his mother’s arms with a fatal gunshot wound, Newsham said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called McNeal’s death an “unimaginable tragedy” earlier this week.

On Thursday, police arrested 18-year-old Daryle Bond in connection to the shooting and charged him with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact D.C. police, either by anonymously texting 50411 or calling (202) 727-9099.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Matt Small contributed to this report.