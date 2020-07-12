Suspect in killing of 11-year-old Davon McNeal pleads not guilty

A suspect in the July 4 killing of 11-year-old Davon McNealan of D.C. pleaded not guilty and will be held in custody for now, according to court records.

Christian Wingfield, 22, of Hillcrest Heights, was ordered to remain in custody during a hearing on Saturday.

Wingfield is charged with premeditated first-degree murder while armed in the death of McNeal, who was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on the night of July 4.

McNeal had been at a community peace cookout organized by his mother.

Wingfield is one of four suspects in the shooting thought to be part of a long-running gang conflict in the area.

The block in Southeast D.C. where McNeal was killed was the subject of a round-the-clock watch by D.C. police because of another shooting earlier that week.

Wingfield was arrested last spring as a felon in possession of a firearm and was released. Police said he cut off his GPS bracelet shortly after the shooting.

On the question that Wingfield was released due to concerns about the coronavirus at the D.C. Jail, Kevin Donahue, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice, said that the facility currently has zero positive cases of COVID-19.

D.C. Health records indicate over 200 adult inmates have been infected since the pandemic began, but the vast majority are considered to have since recovered.

Wingfield’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 19.