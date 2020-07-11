11-year-old boy killed in Southeast DC

An 11-year-old boy was killed after being shot in the head in Southeast D.C. Saturday evening.

An 11-year-old boy was killed after being shot in the head in Southeast D.C. Saturday night.

The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Cedar Street after 9:30 p.m. when a group of about five men was “shooting up in the area,” Police Chief Peter Newsham said.

The boy was struck by the shooting and taken to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead after arrival.

There are no suspects at this time as detectives begin investigating the crime scene.

In a tweet, police asked the public to be on the lookout for a black sedan seen fleeing the scene through an alley.

Newsham said police will release more details and images to the public as the investigation continues.

