Multiple fires set near White House minutes before DC curfew begins

A third night of protests in D.C. over the death of George Floyd culminated overnight Sunday in some business windows being smashed, a fire in the lobby of the AFL-CIO building and another at St. Paul Episcopal Church.

Police stand on the D.C.-Maryland border during a third night of protests in D.C. WTOP/Dave Dildine Police stand guard over a shop that has been broken into during the third night of protests in D.C. WTOP/Dave Dildine Police stand near the D.C.-Maryland border during a night of protests in D.C. WTOP/Ken Duffy Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN A demonstrator breaks the window of a Metropolitan Police Department cruiser during a protest against the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP/Alex Brandon Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP/Alex Brandon There was also a protest of the death of George Floyd in Germantown, in Montgomery County. (WTOP/Anna Gawel) WTOP/Anna Gawel ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A third night of protests in D.C. over the death of George Floyd culminated overnight Sunday in some business windows being smashed, a fire in the lobby of the AFL-CIO building and another at St. Paul Episcopal Church.

In response to the protests, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew that started at 11 p.m. Sunday and lasts through 6 a.m. Monday.

Monday marks a week since the death of Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air as an officer pressed a knee into his neck, the Associated Press reported.

Earlier Sunday, Bowser had said she would not impose a curfew because she did not believe that the protesters engaging in violent behavior would abide by it.

However, as a result of the protests, U.S. Marshals personnel and DEA agents were deployed to assist police with security, Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec told NBC Washington.

Around the time curfew went into effect, a fire inside the AFL-CIO building on 16th Street and I Street Northwest was reported.

The AFL-CIO headquarters a block north of the White House has been ransacked. There’s a fire in the lobby, all the windows are smashed and I can hear sprinklers going off. DC Fire haven’t been able to come anywhere near this area. pic.twitter.com/kpw1Jqgfgt — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 1, 2020

D.C. police also said Sunday night they were responding to “multiple fires intentionally set” around the city, including one reported at St. John’s Episcopal Church on H Street NW.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Alejandro Alvarez reports from the scene of the fire

Near the Farragut West Metro, fire alarms went off inside a bank as its door was forced open and its windows shattered.

At Wisconsin Avenue NW in Friendship Heights, Montgomery County police provided backup support to D.C. police responding to dozens of people who broke into shops at the Mazza Gallerie.

Wisconsin Avenue at Western Avenue on the Maryland side was shut down. Montgomery County police said a group of about 75 people were running around after breaking into shops but none had crossed the city line into Maryland.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Montgomery County Police Commander Sean Gagen on the situation in Friendship Heights on Sunday, May 31, 2020

A tense night followed a day of protests at several spots in D.C., which prompted Bowser to call in the D.C. National Guard to back up D.C. police earlier in dealing with potentially violent protests.

Protests at Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House, were at first “quite orderly but quite vocal,” WTOP’s Steve Dresner reported earlier Sunday.

As day turned into night, Dresner said police attempted to disperse protesters, and what appeared to be rubber pellets were fired at the crowd, causing them to run and clearing Lafayette Square for a bit.

At around 7:30 p.m., WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez reported that someone broke the windshield of a D.C. police car, which led to “a volley of flashbangs and pepperballs” – a form of pepper spray that’s concentrated and directional – from the D.C. police.

The peace around the White House is broken. A DC police cruiser had its windshield bashed in, leading to a volley of flashbangs and pepperballs at H and 15th streets. I didn’t catch it on camera but a protester managed to snatch a police baton to applause from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7k3fEAdZUU — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 31, 2020

#NOW: Hundreds are packing into H Street north of the White House for a third consecutive evening of protests over the death of George Floyd. Turnout is high even after yesterday’s clashes. It’s wholly peaceful at the moment, they’ve taken a knee chanting “stop killing us.” pic.twitter.com/2RiHfTfLZi — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 31, 2020

#NOW: Hundreds are packing into H Street north of the White House for a third consecutive evening of protests over the death of George Floyd. Turnout is high even after yesterday’s clashes. It’s wholly peaceful at the moment, they’ve taken a knee chanting “stop killing us.” pic.twitter.com/2RiHfTfLZi — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 31, 2020

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Alejandro Alvarez reports from the scene of protests

Law enforcement fired tear gas as protesters increased their resistance, which included throwing bottles and lighting a flag, Alvarez reported.

Virginia emergency

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in the commonwealth in preparation for he believed could be another violent night of clashes between law enforcement and protesters.

“The emergency declaration will provide the necessary support to localities as they work to keep our communities safe,” Northam said. “There are many voices speaking out for justice and healing across the United States and in our commonwealth, but others are exploiting the pain and inciting violence.”

The order allows for the deployment of the Virginia National Guard to assist localities in de-escalating violent protests.

‘We certainly recognize … the outrage’

D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said he hoped Sunday’s protests would be less destructive than Saturday’s.

“We know of some planned demonstrations,” Newsham said in a news conference Sunday afternoon. “Our expectations are that people will peacefully assemble here in the city as they do 99% of the time, and we won’t have a repeat of the events of last night.”

“We certainly recognize and empathize with the outrage that people feel over the death of George Floyd,” Bowser said.

Floyd died May 25, in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, pinned him to the ground with his knee on his neck for several minutes.

“We are proud of our city. We do not want our city to be destroyed,” Bowser said.

18 arrests Saturday

D.C. police made 18 arrests Saturday night, and on Sunday evening they released the names of the suspects:

Charged with felony rioting: Antonio Lawrey, 30, of no fixed address; Autumn Walker, 18, of no fixed address (also charged with felony destruction of property); Clarence Monte Jones, 34, of no fixed address; Eric Pineda, 18, of Woodbridge, Virginia (also charged with receiving stolen property); Issac Walker, 29, of Northwest D.C.; Lathan Martin Nathan, 30, of no fixed address; Monet Drummond, 31, of Southeast D.C., and Trayvon Strong, 24, of Northeast D.C.

Charged with felony looting: Brandon Lisenby, 21, and Gideon Adomako-Jones, 20, of Alexandria, Virginia; Jae Hyuk Kwon, 22, of Baltimore.

Charged with theft: Diawoo Kwadowo Kwadowo, 24, of no fixed address, and Kevon Jackson, 27, of Northeast D.C. (also charged with possession with intent to distribute).

Charged with burglary: Domonique Maxey, 26, of Northwest D.C. and Sincerity Benson-El, 26, of Chesterfield, Virginia.

Charged with simple assault: Jerry Johnson, 29, of Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Charged with felony destruction of property: Justin Paul, 20, of no fixed address.

Charged with defacing private or public property: Henry Medrano, 24, of Hyattsville, Maryland.

Eleven D.C. police officers sustained non life-threatening injuries, with one officer scheduled for surgery Sunday for a leg fracture after being hit by a brick north of Lafayette Square park, Newsham said.

The chief said besides bricks, officers also had “incendiary devices” thrown at them.

“The behavior of our police was credibly responsible, heroic in many instances, and I think that I couldn’t have been more proud of the folks that were out there,” Newsham said.

“We have to be out there; we will be out there as long as we need to be to ensure that the city is safe,” Newsham said. “We are hoping and urging participants to be peaceful and we are hoping that cooler heads will prevail in the event that we have agitators who return to our city — MPD will be prepared.”

A number of national monuments around the city were vandalized during the Saturday night protests, the National Parks Service confirmed.

In the wake of last night’s demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall. For generations the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition. pic.twitter.com/LmIHfW2AHj — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) May 31, 2020

The Secret Service said in a statement Sunday that 60 of their officers have been hit by thrown objects since Friday. They’ve made one arrest.

Five arrests in Prince William County

The Prince William County, Virginia, police said on Sunday that Saturday’s demonstrations led to five arrests.

Lt. Col. Jarad Phelps, the deputy chief of the Prince William County police, told an emergency meeting of the County Board of Supervisors that a curfew wasn’t needed on Sunday, telling the members that such a measure would only “add fuel to the fire,” even though more protests are said to be scheduled for the next two nights.

County police officers showed “tremendous restraint” in the face of hours of having rocks and bottles thrown at them, Phelps said.

Board member Margaret Angela Franklin said Phelps was “telling the truth” about the restraint of county officers and said the state police were the ones who used chemical agents and rubber bullets against people Saturday night, which she said “escalates a situation.” Referring to the county police, she said, “Our guys did the best they could last night.”

Phelps refused to make the distinction, saying that “Anything that happened last night is on me.”

Protests began at about 5 p.m. Saturday around Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drive, the police said in a statement. As the protest went on, demonstrators began to block Sudley Road, throw objects at cars and officers and stand atop cars and businesses in the area. At about 8:10 p.m., the police said, they declared the assembly unlawful.

For a time, Sudley Road was closed from the I-66 interchange to Sudley Manor Drive. Two small fires were reported in shrubbery and a trash receptacle; several businesses and police cars were damaged and four officers were hurt, one requiring treatment at a hospital.

The assembly dispersed at 1 a.m., the police said. One person was charged with driving under the influence; police said they drove through a police perimeter and nearly struck some officers. Others were charged with unlawful assembly and obstruction of justice.

The Virginia State Police added in their own statement that they helped the county police in the incident, and that one trooper was struck in the helmet with a rock, suffering minor injuries, and another was struck in the leg. Troopers used pepper spray on some protesters, they said.

This is a developing story. WTOP reporters will be in D.C. covering the protests live.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino, Zeke Hartner, Alejandro Alvarez, Steve Dresner and Ken Duffy contributed to this report.