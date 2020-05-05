DC 2020 primary voting guide: Everything you need to know

D.C.’s primary is on June 2, and it’ll work a little differently this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
The D.C. Board of Election is encouraging everyone who can to request a mail ballot, but some polls will still be available for those who would rather vote in person.
Here’s everything you need to know.
- Q: When is DC's primary?
Officially, D.C.’s primary is scheduled for June 2, with Ward 2 holding a special election on June 16 to replace former council member Jack Evans — but as the District fights the coronavirus, residents are encouraged to vote early (read on to learn how).
- Q: How can I vote?
Eligible residents have two options: Voting by mail, or voting in person starting May 22. To keep people from congregating at polling places, the D.C. government is strongly urging eligible voters to request mail-in ballots whenever possible.
- Q: Is there a voter guide?
Here is the voter guide. Voter guides that have been mailed out will contain ballot request forms with self-addressed envelopes and postage paid.
- Q: How do I request a mail-in ballot?
Download and fill out an absentee ballot request form or fill it out through the Vote 4 DC app for Apple and Android devices. Sign it and send it in to the Board of Elections by mail to this address: DC Board of Elections, 1015 Half St., SE, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20003. Or you can send it by email to DCabsentee@dcboe.org or by faxing 202-347-2648. If you can’t print, sign or scan the form, save it as a PDF file and email it to the aforementioned inbox.
Be advised that you will not receive a mail-in ballot without requesting one first. The D.C. Board of Elections said it considered the option of mailing a ballot to every registered voter, but determined it couldn’t meet that challenge in under two months.
- Q: Where can I change my address or check my registration status?
The D.C. Board of Elections has online tools for checking your registration status and updating your information. You’ll need to provide a D.C. driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Q: Where can I vote in person?
Twenty locations across all eight wards will hold in-person primary voting from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May 22 through June 2 daily, except for Memorial Day. Election Day voting hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
See a full list of voting centers. Registered residents can vote at any of the 20 voting centers, regardless of which ward they live in. If you cast your ballot in person, you’ll be required to mask up and the board expects significant lines and delays.
Ward 2’s two voting centers will be open for its special election from June 12 to June 16.
- Q: What are the deadlines to request and return my ballot?
Requests for mail-in primary ballots are due on May 26. The ballots themselves must be postmarked by June 2, and be back to the Board of Elections no later than a week after the primary. They can also be dropped off at an early voting center.
- Q: How can I track my mail-in ballot and application?
Track your completed mail-in ballot using the Board of Elections’ online tool. Unfortunately, it doesn’t track applications, but the board said requests are processed on a rolling basis and advises voters to request their mail-in ballots as soon as possible to ensure they’re received on time.
- Q: What if I don't get my mail-in ballot by the deadline?
Call the elections board at 202-741-5283 for more information. If there’s an issue with your mail-in ballot, you can still cast a vote in person.
- Q: Will I get an 'I Voted' sticker if I vote by mail?
Asking the important questions, I see! As a matter of fact, yes, a sticker will be bundled with your mail-in ballot. This year’s design commemorates abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass.