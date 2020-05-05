DC 2020 primary voting guide: Everything you need to know

D.C.'s primary is on June 2, and it'll work a little differently this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Here's everything you need to know.

The D.C. Board of Election is encouraging everyone who can to request a mail ballot, but some polls will still be available for those who would rather vote in person.

Here’s everything you need to know.