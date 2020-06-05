Home » Washington, DC News » Postponed Pride celebration a…

Postponed Pride celebration a ‘huge loss’; big plans for 2021

John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP

June 5, 2020, 6:10 PM

capital pride stonewall
With Pride postponed due to the pandemic, organizers throw their support behind demonstrations in D.C. (WTOP/Liz Anderson)

The start of the Capital Pride Celebration would have been Friday, but with the event postponed by the pandemic, some would-be participants are putting their efforts into the ongoing D.C. protests.

“As LGBTQ+ community, we need to be supportive of our black and brown brothers and sisters, our trans brothers and sisters, that are targets every single day,” said Ashley Smith, president of Capital Pride Alliance. “We’re not coming up with a new, different event, but we’re going to be doing things to support what is being conducted already.”

When it comes to the pride celebration, Smith said to expect some socially distanced and virtual pride events this month and into the fall.

But, Smith added, “Whatever phase we’re at, at that time, will determine what events we will actually have.”

“The coming together, the unity, those types of things is definitely a huge loss, but we will rebound and we will be able to see people again,” he said, “and, hopefully, next year we’ll be able to really have a celebration similar to what we’ve had in the past, but even better.”

