DC Pride organizers announce reworked series of Pride Month events

The traditional Pride Month celebrations set for June in D.C. may be off because of the public health emergency, but organizers have unveiled a schedule of revamped events.

The traditional Pride Month celebrations set for June in D.C. may be off because of the public health emergency, but organizers have unveiled a schedule of revamped events.

The theme for the month’s events is #StillWe, and it’s woven through the reimagined celebrations.

The Capital Pride Alliance and the DC Center for the LGBT Community said in a statement Tuesday that they would collaborate on Pride 2020 Reimagined, and that Pride Month would begin with the first of a series of virtual town halls June 1, with leaders from both groups discussing “how the community recovers and moves forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Both groups will also offer a range of remote support services for the community.

Also that day, a #StillWe Pride video montage of greetings from community organizations and leaders will premiere.

Other events will include a Pridemobile Rainbow Blast on June 13 that will cover all eight wards, showcasing beats from local DJs and performances from D.C.-area “drag queens and kings.” The next day, the two groups will begin the web series “Pride in the City,” the first episode of which (“#StillWe Entertain”) will showcase local performing and visual artists.

And on June 27, the area will take part in the virtual Global Pride 2020 event.

The organizers are starting to plan more events for the fall, contingent on the lifting of social-distancing requirements.

“Although we won’t be able to celebrate Pride in the traditional way, and for now we aren’t able to welcome people physically in The DC Center, we look forward to new and innovate ways to come together as a community to support, resist, love, and persist,” Ashley Smith, the board president of the CPA, said in the statement.

Mayor Muriel Bowser added, “Pride is certainly one of our favorite times of year in Washington, D.C.” She added, “Thank you to everyone who is helping us save lives by celebrating Pride at home. While events will certainly look different this year, our pride remains as strong as ever.”

You can find out more at the websites of the CPA and the DC Center.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.