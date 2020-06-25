DC eyes fate of Emancipation statue in Lincoln Park

Calls for the removal of the nearly 150-year-old Emancipation Memorial at Lincoln Park in D.C. have intensified this week.

Calls for the removal of the nearly 150-year-old Emancipation Memorial at Lincoln Park near Capitol Hill have intensified this week. D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said Tuesday that she plans to introduce legislation in Congress to remove the statue.

“This statue has been controversial from the start,” Norton said Tuesday. “It is time it was placed in a museum.”

But, at a peaceful protest around the statue on Tuesday, organizers said they would return at 7 p.m. Thursday to tear down the statue.

A number of historical monuments across the U.S., particularly those honoring Confederate figures, have been targeted following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

In D.C., the statue of Albert Pike, a Confederate brigadier general, was pulled down last week. And, earlier this week, protesters tried to take down the statue of President Andrew Jackson, who was a slaveholder and oversaw the forcible removal of Native Americans from the South.

Nearly 400 unarmed National Guardsmen were put on standby Wednesday to protect monuments and memorials throughout D.C.

Though the Emancipation Memorial was paid for by freed slaves as recognition for Lincoln’s role in their emancipation, they had no say in the statue’s design. As Norton noted earlier, abolitionist Frederick Douglass “expressed his displeasure” with the statue during his keynote address at its unveiling.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday that there needs to be a larger conversation about what to do with controversial statues in D.C., and the District is “working on some ideas.”

However, she said, the city needs to maintain safety around the statues in the meantime.

“We all need to … have a reasonable conversation on statues and other references to historical figures, not have a mob decide that they want to pull it down and certainly not destroy anything in the District or set anything on fire,” Bowser said.

