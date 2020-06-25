National Guardsmen activated in D.C. to protect monuments and memorials

National Guardsmen are being activated in the District to help protect monuments and memorials from potential damage by demonstrators. On…

On Wednesday, the D.C. National Guard put about 400 troops on standby after the U.S. Park Police requested backup in efforts to prevent protesters from toppling monuments. The guardsmen will be unarmed, but may wear face shields for personal protection, according to The Washington Post.

The move comes after demonstrators toppled and set fire to a statue of Albert Pike, a former Confederate general, in Judiciary Square on Friday night. Park Police stopped protesters on Monday from attempting to take down a prominent Lafayette Square statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House. Jackson, the seventh president, was a slaveowner and was responsible for the displacement of thousands of Native Americans.

There have also been growing calls this week to remove the Emancipation Statue in Capitol Hill’s Lincoln Park, which depicts Abraham Lincoln standing…