Large crowds, peaceful day: Thousands march on DC against police brutality Saturday

Protesters crowded D.C. streets Saturday despite oppressive heat, reshaping the mood of a city that at times has been on edge, as they walked and chanted.

Additional demonstrations are planned across the D.C. region on Sunday.

Saturday’s demonstrations were D.C.’s largest since the May 25 killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

The latest

Go-go music blared from a truck that looked more like a parade float and impromptu dance parties popped up.

A black man shared a fist bump with a black police officer, and people used chalk to write messages of support on District streets.

WTOP’s John Domen reported hundreds of people had descended on 16th, I and H streets near Lafayette Square park, which has become a common focal point of protests in the city, as early as 9:15 a.m.

Ten hours later, after a hot day with temperatures hovering near 90 degrees all afternoon, protesters had gathered at numerous key points throughout D.C.: the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza, the U.S. Senate Side of Capitol Hill (along Constitution Ave N.E.), the Lincoln Memorial, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the Tidal Basin, and stretching for blocks north of Lafayette Park along 16th Street NW.

Carl Sirls, 26, an airline employee who is black, joined thousands of other protesters on city streets.

“People are sick and tired of being sick and tired. I know that’s a cliché, but now you can finally see it.” Sirls said.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine reported that the crowds of peaceful protesters stretched multiple blocks toward Scott Circle, a distance of about a half mile.

ENORMOUS demonstration in progress on 16th Street and #BlackLivesMatterPlaza from Scott Circle to the White House @WTOP pic.twitter.com/d83myA2psb — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) June 6, 2020

WTOP’s Ken Duffy followed the protests throughout the afternoon and sent in this audio of those walking toward the White House from Scott Circle.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

June 6, 2020 | (WTOP/Ken Duffy)

Duffy said unlike the intense protest atmosphere of recent days, Saturday was more about “showing up here, and just being here, in the moment.”

The displays of levity, unfolding against the backdrop of damaged buildings marked with graffiti, amounted to a moment of catharsis for a city and nation that’s erupted in crisis since the May 25 killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Protests erupted in Minnesota shortly after Floyd’s death, and the unrest spread to cities across the country in the following days.

Saturday marked the ninth consecutive day of protests in D.C., and the day of Floyd’s memorial service in his home state of North Carolina, where long lines gathered to view his body.

After a string of violent clashes between police and protesters, demonstrations have remained largely peaceful over the last several days, both in the city and across the U.S., during the week after Floyd’s death.

WTOP’s news partner NBC 4 reported early Saturday night that there had been no arrests made, even with the large crowds in the District.

As of 7:30pm, no arrests have been made by DC Police at today’s demonstrations. There are also no reports of arrests made by U.S. Park Police or Secret Service on federal grounds. @nbcwashington — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) June 6, 2020

No arrests were made during demonstrations on Thursday and Friday in D.C., and there was no curfew Saturday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s John Domen, Ken Duffy, Dave Dildine and The Associated Press contributed to this report.