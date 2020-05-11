Moms of hospitalized children in DC receive special Mother’s Day gifts

Some moms who have children in the hospital this Mother's Day got a special breakfast and celebration from the Hope for Henry Foundation, a local organization looking to make their stay a little easier.

“I personally spent two and a half years in the hospital with my own son, many years ago. And so I feel like I understand what it’s like on days like today.”

Laurie Strongin started the Hope for Henry Foundation in 2003, after her son died from a genetic disease.

The organization works to improve seriously ill children’s hospital experiences.

“It is really truly an honor to be able to give back to other moms,” Strongin said.

For Mother’s Day, the group provided a catered brunch and gift bags for 16 moms of sick children at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in D.C.

It also delivered more than 30 meals and gifts to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore and approximately 100 more to the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital on Sunday.

The organization partnered with designer Kendra Scott for the gifts to give each mom a necklace.

Strongin said these types of deliveries are important during the coronavirus pandemic as children in the hospital are limited to one caregiver who cannot leave the room for fear of infection.