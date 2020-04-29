Home » Washington, DC News » Postponed DC JazzFest offers…

Postponed DC JazzFest offers live music online during coronavirus crisis

John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP

April 29, 2020, 3:59 PM

The 2020 DC JazzFest has been postponed from June to the fall, according to the event’s website. However, its music is coming to your living room much sooner than that.

DCJazzFest From Home kicked off last weekend with the airing of a 2018 performance at The Wharf. Additional performances will be showcased online Saturdays at 7 p.m., through June 6.

Organizers say DCJazzFest From Home features never-before-seen footage of DC JazzFest performances from years past, along with livestreamed sets from artists who have previously performed at the festival.

The performances can be seen on the DCJazzFest YouTube channel and Facebook page.

“The DC Jazz Festival (DCJF) organization provides enriching and entertaining jazz performances and programs that introduce students and adults from all walks of life to jazz; our nation’s singular original art form,” the festival’s website said.

More than 148,000 people attended the festival last year.

