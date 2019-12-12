Nonprofit started in memory of young daughter hands out ‘Smile Packs’ at Children’s National

Starting this week, every child newly diagnosed with cancer at Children's National Hospital in D.C. will get a free backpack loaded with fun stuff.

Maddie Kramer, the 2½-year-old daughter of Dancing While Cancering co-founders Scott and Pammy Kramer, passed away in January 2018 from a rare form of cancer. (Scott and Pammy Kramer) Scott and Pammy Kramer present “Smile Packs” at Children’s National. The couple hopes to expand the program to other D.C.-area hospitals soon. (Dancing While Cancering) “When Maddie was diagnosed, she really battled her disease the only way she knew how,” Scott Kramer said. (Courtesy Scott and Pammy Kramer) “And that was through the powers of music, imagination, singing and dancing,” Scott Kramer said. “So when she passed, we made a commitment that her life would be remembered as an inspiration, and that we would help other kids battle cancer the same way that Maddie battled hers.” (Courtesy Scott and Pammy Kramer) Scott and Pammy Kramers’ 2½-year-old daughter, Maddie, passed away in January 2018 from a rare form of cancer. (Courtesy Scott and Pammy Kramer) Dancing While Cancering founders Scott and Pammy Kramer help line up “Smile Packs” for kids at Children’s National. (Dancing While Cancering) The nonprofit group Dancing While Cancering delivers “Smile Packs” to kids with cancer at Children’s National. (Dancing While Cancering) Pammy Kramer (left) and her husband Scott hope to bring smiles like Maddie’s to kids’ faces with their “Smile Packs.” (Scott and Pammy Kramer) ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Starting this week, every child newly diagnosed with cancer at Children’s National Hospital in D.C. will get a free backpack loaded with fun stuff.

The “Smile Packs” come from the nonprofit group Dancing While Cancering.

“It’s all items that help make that hospital room more like a play space,” said Scott Kramer, the group’s co-founder. “There’s a wireless speaker, there’s musical instruments, there’s room decorations like streamers and paper disco balls — all in hopes of being that gentle reminder to kids and families when they’re at that new diagnosis moment that that room is still theirs.”

“And their life, and the way they live their life, whatever that disease is throwing at them, is still within their control,” he said.

Kramer and his wife, Pammy Kramer, live in Chicago, and they founded Dancing While Cancering in memory of their 2½-year-old daughter, Maddie, who passed away in January 2018 from a rare form of cancer.

“When Maddie was diagnosed, she really battled her disease the only way she knew how,” Scott Kramer said. “And that was through the powers of music, imagination, singing and dancing. So when she passed, we made a commitment that her life would be remembered as an inspiration, and that we would help other kids battle cancer the same way that Maddie battled hers.”

Nationwide, Children’s National is the 14th hospital in just 14 months to begin receiving “Smile Packs.”

“We’re just really honored at the opportunity to be able to spread our mission and joy to all these brave special kids at Children’s National,” said Pammy Kramer. “We hope to bring ‘Smile Packs’ to more hospitals in the D.C. area in the future.”

You can donate to the nonprofit online.

Also, if you buy the Kramers’ book, “Maddie’s Miracles,” on Amazon, 100% of the royalties will be donated to Dancing While Cancering and other cancer charities.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.