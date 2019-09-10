10 displaced in Northeast DC apartment fire

At least 10 people are displaced from their homes after a fire tore through a Northeast D.C. apartment building early Monday morning.

District first responders were dispatched to the fire burning in a two-story apartment building on the 1700 block of E Street in Kingman Park just before 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters found the building’s first floor engulfed, and worked to extinguish the fire as it was spreading to the second.

Much of the blaze was brought under control by 2 a.m. when D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted a video showing thick smoke still billowing up from the roof.

The regional Red Cross assisted 10 of the building’s occupants on Monday. One person was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Investigators are working to establish the fire’s cause, but have determined it originated on the first floor.

