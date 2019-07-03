It’s going to be grand: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ rehearsals impress

Music wafted through the steamy air near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday as rehearsals were held for Independence Day’s “A Capitol Fourth” concert on the West Lawn.
Yolanda Adams paid tribute to Aretha Franklin with her own version of “Respect;” Keala Settle, one of the stars of the film “The Greatest Showman,” sang the movie’s Oscar-nominated song “This is Me;” and Vanessa Williams performed a gorgeous rendition of “America the Beautiful.”
Others who will perform at Thursday’s concert include Lee Brice, Colbie Caillat with her new band Gone West, “The Voice” winner Maelyn Jarmon with the National Symphony Orchestra, Carole King with the Broadway cast of the musical “Beautiful” starring Vanessa Carlton, The O’Jays, Lindsey Stirling and the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own.”
John Stamos will host the concert, which will also feature a 50th anniversary tribute to “Sesame Street,” with appearances by Big Bird, Elmo, Bert & Ernie and more of your favorites from the show.
If weather cooperates, fireworks will serve as the concert’s finale.
Thursday’s concert is free and you don’t need tickets. The show begins at 8 p.m., and will air live on PBS.
If you plan to attend, you can enter through two security checkpoints that open at 3 p.m.:
— Third Street Northwest and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest
— Third Street Southwest and Maryland Avenue Southwest
There is a long list of things you’re not allowed to bring past the security checkpoints into the concert area. Learn more about “A Capital Fourth” concert.
