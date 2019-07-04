Home » Fourth of July » PHOTOS: DC area celebrates…

PHOTOS: DC area celebrates Fourth of July

July 4, 2019, 6:33 PM

The nation’s capital is the best place to celebrate Independence Day.

From National Mall festivities to neighborhood block parties and fireworks displays, see photos of how the region marked the Fourth of July.

Fireworks light the sky near the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP/Alex Brandon)
Fireworks seen from the Lincoln Memorial explode over the Potomac River for Independence Day, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP/Andrew Harnik)
Fireworks seen from the Lincoln Memorial explode over the Potomac River for Independence Day, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP/Andrew Harnik)
Fireworks light the sky near the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP/Alex Brandon)
Crowds gathered around the National Mall Thursday evening for Independence Day activities. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
Crowds gathered around the National Mall Thursday evening for Independence Day activities. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
The festivities included a flyover by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
The festivities included a flyover by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
Military planes fly over Independence Avenue in D.C. Thursday evening. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
Military planes fly over Independence Avenue in D.C. Thursday evening. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: Bands perform during the opening festivities of President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” ceremony in front of the Lincoln Memorial, on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Sarah Silbiger)
President Donald Trump is seen on a large screen speaking during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP/Andrew Harnik)
The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performs during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP/Alex Brandon)
The U.S. Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps performs in the rain during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP/Alex Brandon)
The U.S. Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps performs in the rain during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: Bands perform during the opening festivities of President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” ceremony in front of the Lincoln Memorial, on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Sarah Silbiger)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: A man wears a USS John S McCain t-shirt on the National Mall ahead of President Trump’s speech during Fourth of July festivities on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Stephanie Keith)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: People gather on the National Mall ahead of President Trump’s speech during Fourth of July festivities on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Stephanie Keith)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: People gather on the National Mall ahead of President Trump’s speech during Fourth of July festivities on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Stephanie Keith)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: People gather on the National Mall ahead of President Trump’s speech during Fourth of July festivities on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Stephanie Keith)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: People gather on the National Mall ahead of President Trump’s speech during Fourth of July festivities on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Stephanie Keith)
The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performs during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP/Alex Brandon)
Crowds gather in the rain along the Reflecting Pool before President Donald Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with “Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!” for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP/Andrew Harnik)
The Marine Silent Drill Team Performs at President Donald Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with “Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!” for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP/Andrew Harnik)
John Hood, back right, waits out rainfall alongside his wife, Kathy, before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky)
Actor Jon Voight greets visitors before President Donald Trump’s Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP/Andrew Harnik)
Children play as they arrive for President Donald Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with “Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!” for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP/Andrew Harnik)
Guests wait along the Reflecting Pool for President Donald Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with “Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!” for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP/Andrew Harnik)
Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence, arrive for an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, arrives speaks to an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump speaks during an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP/Alex Brandon)
A Bradley Fighting Vehicle is visible in front of a podium covered up in the rain before President Donald Trump speaks at an Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP/Andrew Harnik)
Two of the U.S. biggest pyrotechnic companies, Phantom Fireworks and Fireworks by Grucci, donated their services and products to this year’s show. (WTOP/Jared Ruderman)
Two of the U.S. biggest pyrotechnic companies, Phantom Fireworks and Fireworks by Grucci, donated their services and products to this year’s show. (WTOP/Jared Ruderman) (WTOP/Jared Ruderman)
People walk around 15th Street and Constitution Avenue by the National Mall on Thursday, July 4, 2019. (WTOP/Michelle Basch) (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
Umbrellas come out at the 20th Street/Constitution Avenue checkpoint near the National Mall on Thursday, July 4, 2019. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
Washington Nationals’ Victor Robles, right, stands on first wearing patriotic themed cleats during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. The Nationals won 5-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (AP/Nick Wass)
An M1A1 Abrams tank is parked nearby the Lincoln Memorial for President Donald Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with “Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!” for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP/Andrew Harnik)
One of the members of the Greenbelt Dog Training Marching Drill Team at the Takoma Park Parade. (WTOP/Kate Ryan) (WTOP/Kate Ryan)
One of the floats in the Takoma Park Fourth of July Parade. (WTOP/Kate Ryan) (WTOP/Kate Ryan)
Signs with political messages dotted the Takoma Park Fourth of July Parade. (WTOP/Kate Ryan) (WTOP/Kate Ryan)
The Litas of Washington DC were represented in the Takoma Park parade. The group promotes motorcycle riding for women. (WTOP/Kate Ryan) (WTOP/Kate Ryan)
Kathleen Otal, of Arlington, Va., holds up a sign before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: Marchers hold U.S. flags as they participate in the National Independence Day Parade July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. Americans celebrate the nation’s 243rd birthday today. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Alex Wong)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: Marchers hold a giant U.S. flag as they participate in the National Independence Day Parade July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Alex Wong)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: Spectators watch as an eagle balloon passes by during the National Independence Day Parade July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Alex Wong)
Everett Loud, of Corning, N.Y., and dressed as President Abraham Lincoln, stands near a sculpture of President Donald Trump holding a cell phone while sitting on a toilet before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky)
A supporter of President Donald Trump who gave his name as Moto Moto, left, of Brooklyn, N.Y., debates with protesters in front of a sculpture of President Trump holding a cell phone while sitting on a toilet before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: People are seen in front of the Baby Trump balloon during the Fourth of July festivities on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Stephanie Keith)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: People participate in the Fourth of July festivities on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Stephanie Keith)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: People pass by a sculpture of President Donal Trump on a toilet during the Fourth of July festivities on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Stephanie Keith)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: People and police are seen in front of the “Baby Trump” balloon during the Fourth of July festivities on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Stephanie Keith)
The “Baby Trump” blimp is being deflated ahead of wet weather in Washington on Thursday, July 4, 2019. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) (WTOP/Mike Murillo)
Here’s a view of storm clouds from a D.C.-area rooftop pool on Thursday, July 4, 2019. (Courtesy @snazzzyredhead via Twitter) (Courtesy @snazzzyredhead via Twitter)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: People participate in the Fourth of July festivities on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Stephanie Keith)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: People participate in the Fourth of July festivities on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Stephanie Keith)
Members of the District of Columbia National Guard walk near a Baby Trump balloon before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: Manager Dave Martinez #4 of the Washington Nationals listens to the National Anthem before a game against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Patrick McDermott)
A National Guard vehicle sits parked at a security perimeter near the National Mall in Washington before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky)
Protesters move a Baby Trump balloon into position before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky)
Security guards check bags at a checkpoint before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky)
Protesters gather near a sculpture depicting President Donald Trump holding a cell phone on a toilet before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky)
Members of the District of Columbia National Guard gather before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky)
National Park Service rangers view a Baby Trump balloon before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: World War II veteran Ellsworth Hutchinson, Jr. stands at home plate before a game between the Miami Marlins and Nationals at Nationals Park on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Patrick McDermott)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: Kurt Suzuki #28 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with manager Dave Martinez #4 after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Patrick McDermott)
A Baby Trump balloon stands on the National Mall in Washington before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky)
A man who gave his name only as “Schwartz,” foreground, of Greensboro, N.C., views a Baby Trump balloon as it is moved into position before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky)
A supporter of President Donald Trump makes her way through a security checkpoint before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky)
Soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, move a Bradley Fighting Vehicle into place by the Lincoln Memorial, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington, ahead of planned Fourth of July festivities with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)
People begin celebrate after taking the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony in celebration of Independence Day at the National Archives in Washington, Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Protester Robert Kennedy grabs for a rope as he helps move a Baby Trump balloon into position before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky)
Vice President Mike Pence, center, his wife Karen Pence, pose for a group photo with new naturalized citizens following a naturalization ceremony in celebration of Independence Day at the National Archives in Washington, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Standing behind the Vice President are Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and Acting Director, US Immigration and Immigration Services, Kenneth T. Cuccinelli. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Michael Mays, left, of Cockeysville, Md., and Samuel Koch, of Reisterstown, Md., watch the firework display during the Baltimore County Independence Extravaganza, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Cockeysville. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP/Julio Cortez)
An Army driver with the 3rd Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, drives a Bradley Fighting Vehicle into place by the Lincoln Memorial, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington, ahead of planned Fourth of July festivities with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)
Protester Jim Girvan moves a Baby Trump balloon into position before Independence Day celebrations, Thursday, July 4, 2019, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky)
People raise their hands while taking the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony in celebration of Independence Day at the National Archives in Washington, Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
