Another charged in deadly shooting that killed 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson 1 year ago

Antonio Murchison, 26, was already in jail when police charged him on Monday with premeditated first-degree murder while armed.

Antonio Murchison, 26, was already in jail when police charged him Monday with premeditated first-degree murder while armed.

Court documents identified him as one of the people wearing a mask during the shooting on July 16, 2018.

Eleven people, including Antonio Murchison, will be tried in connection with Wilson’s 2018 death:

Seven of the defendants — Thomas, Michals, Taylor, Price, Jeffers, Cobbs and Antonio Murchison — have been charged with murder. Ramsuer is charged with obstruction of justice. All are charged with conspiracy and being a member of an illegal street gang.

The U.S. Marshals are looking for Isaiah Murchison, and they have offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his capture.

The defendants will be tried in groups.

“It’s unwieldy to think about all these people being tried at the same time,” Judge Ronna Beck said during a hearing last month.

Beck set the first trial for Aug. 20, 2020 for the six defendants who have spent the most time incarcerated: Thomas, Taylor, Quincy Garvin, Williams, Michals and Price. Prosecutors said the trial is expected to last two months.

The second trial for Jeffers, Cobbs, Isaiah Murchison and his brother, Antonio Murchison, will begin Jan. 5, 2021. Ramsuer will be tried on an obstruction of justice charge separately in February 2020.

Wilson was killed when four masked people got out of a stolen black Infiniti SUV in the 300 block of 53rd Street Northeast and started shooting. The shooting lasted less than 10 seconds, and investigators found 76 shell casings in the Clay Terrace neighborhood from at least four different firearms. Four other people were hurt.

Police believe the shooting was motivated by a grudge between neighboring gangs.

Wilson’s parents, Donetta and Michael Wilson; her sister, Nyjhay Lewis; and Curtis Gilmore, one of the other injured adults, have filed a suit against the D.C. Housing Authority.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

