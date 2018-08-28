76 shell casings found near scene of 10-year-old DC girl’s fatal shooting

Newly released court documents detail the attack that killed Makiyah Wilson July 16 in Northeast D.C., an attack that began and ended in fewer than 10 seconds.

WASHINGTON — A crew had planned the shooting that resulted in the death of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson in Northeast D.C., newly released court documents detailed. The documents also unveiled long-standing disputes between D.C. neighborhoods, including the one where Wilson was killed.

Investigators found 76 shell casings in the Clay Terrace neighborhood following the July 16 attack, which began and ended in fewer than 10 seconds. Those casings “were fired from at least four different firearms,” the documents read.

Wilson — who was walking toward an ice cream truck when the attack occurred around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of 53rd Street Northeast — was shot in the back. The bullet that killed her was likely fired from an assault-style rifle. Four others were wounded in the apparently retaliatory gang shooting, including one man who was shot in the face.

According to the documents, an unnamed source told police that the crew had not intended to shoot Wilson.

Quentin Michals and Qujuan Thomas, of Southeast D.C., are both in custody, charged with felony murder while armed. Police are still seeking four others.

Investigators contend that Michals himself was not one of the four gunmen seen on surveillance camera footage. Rather, they contend that he recruited shooters, based on text messages recovered from his iPhone.

In one text exchange, Thomas mentioned that he had to check in with his probation officer.

The black Infiniti four door used in the attack — which had been stolen in a carjacking — was later recovered in Temple Hills, Maryland, from a caller’s tip. A casing was found in the car, authorities said, as were plastic gloves, which witnesses had reported seeing on the gunmen.

DNA was recovered as well. That was linked to a man who has not been charged in the attack. Police said he sold the stolen car to gang members.

Both Michals and Thomas have histories. Michals, who turned himself in Monday, has prior robbery charges. Thomas, who was arrested Saturday, was on probation after pleading guilty to armed robbery. Earlier, in May, the pair were both charged with drug offenses in Prince George’s County, Maryland, after police found cash and a pound of marijuana in their car.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

