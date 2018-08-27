202
Home » Washington, DC News » Exclusive: Two men charged…

Exclusive: Two men charged in 10-year-old’s killing were in custody weeks earlier

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP August 27, 2018 3:47 pm 08/27/2018 03:47pm
3 Shares
Police are still on scene investigating the 53rd Street shooting that left Wilson dead and four other adults injured. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WASHINGTON — The two men charged in the murder of a 10-year-old D.C. girl were under arrest just a few weeks before she was killed. They were arrested together, have similar prior offenses and are familiar with the court system.

Quentin Michals, 21, and Qujuan Thomas, 20, both of Southeast D.C. were charged on Monday with felony murder while armed. Thomas was arrested Saturday; Michals turned himself in Monday. But D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a news conference Saturday that detectives were still searching for other suspects in the shooting.

Makiyah Wilson was killed when five men sprayed her Northeast neighborhood with bullets on July 16; a little more than a month before that, two of the alleged shooters were in jail in Maryland.

Related Stories

In late May, court documents obtained by WTOP show, Michals and Thomas were pulled over together in Prince George’s County and charged with drug offenses after officers found a pound of marijuana and cash in their black sedan, according to court documents. They were later released on bond.

At the time of the July shooting, court documents show Thomas was on probation in D.C. after admitting guilt and taking a plea deal on a charge of robbery while armed. He was flagged for breaking the conditions of his probation following his arrest in Prince George’s County, according to court documents. A warrant was issued for his arrest in August.

Michals also has prior robbery charges — the last case in 2016, which court documents show dragged on for nearly two years before the government dismissed its case against him.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Chief Peter Newsham Clay Terrace shooting crime Latest News Local News Makiyah Wilson megan cloherty quentin michals Qujuan Thomas shooting Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500