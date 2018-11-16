DC high school student is 5th suspect arrested in shooting death of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson

A fifth person person has now been arrested in the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl, who was gunned down over the summer walking to an ice cream truck with a $5 bill in her hand.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. high school student is the fifth suspect arrested in the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl, who was gunned down over the summer walking to an ice cream truck with a $5 bill in her hand.

Marquell Cobbs, 16, of Northwest D.C., was arrested at his school Friday, D.C. police said. He is charged as an adult with first-degree premeditated murder while armed.

News of the arrest came a day after authorities charged a fourth suspect in the attack — 24-year-old Mark Tee Price .

The arrest also came as a stream of new information about the July 16 shooting was revealed as prosecutors outlined evidence against three of the suspects during a preliminary hearing this week.

The three initial suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Qujuan Thomas; 23-year-old Gregory Taylor; and 21-year-old Quentin Michals. They were all ordered held without bond by a D.C. Superior Court judge.

Surveillance video released by D.C. police of the shooting showed four gunmen jump out of a car and begin firing into a crowd of people gathered in an apartment courtyard in the Clay Terrace neighborhood of Northeast D.C. before the car sped off.

Prosecutors said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between neighborhood gangs.

The men charged in the shooting planned the attack for weeks, recruited other members to join in, and secured firearms and a getaway car, according to prosecutors and court documents.

Price, the man charged on Thursday, was already in jail and suspected in another killing just two weeks after Wilson was gunned down.

Defense attorneys for several of the suspects argue much of the evidence against them is based on D.C. police detectives’ interpretations of text messages and phone calls.

