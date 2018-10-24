3rd man arrested in shooting death of 10-year-old girl

A third person is now under arrest, charged in the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl in Northeast D.C. over the summer. Makiyah Wilson, 10, was shot to death July 16 when four gunmen opened fire on a group of people in an apartment courtyard in the Clay Terrace neighborhood of Northeast D.C. in July. Wilson's mother said the girl was on her way to an ice cream truck when she was fatally struck.

WASHINGTON — A third person is now under arrest, charged in the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl in Northeast D.C. over the summer.

Gregory Taylor, 23, of Fort Washington, Maryland, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in the shooting death of Makiyah Wilson. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said authorities are still seeking at least two additional suspects in the shooting, which outraged community residents and local leaders.

“We were all outraged by the case and the one thing that we promised to do was to do everything we possibly could to find the folks that were responsible for this heinous crime and ensure that they were held accountable for their actions,” Newsham said during a news conference outside D.C. police headquarters.

Wilson was fatally shot July 16 when four gunmen drove up in a stolen car and opened fire on a group of people in an apartment courtyard in the Clay Terrace neighborhood of Northeast D.C. Wilson’s mother said the girl was on her way home from an ice cream truck when she was fatally struck by the bullets. Four adults were also injured in the shooting.

Officers found 76 shell casings in the area, according to court documents.

Police believe the shooting was motivated by a grudge between neighboring gangs and that the girl was caught in the crossfire.

Two of the four gunmen — who were caught on surveillance video — are already charged with felony murder in connection with Wilson’s death.

Quentin Michals and Qujuan Thomas, both of Southeast D.C., were arrested over the summer.

Authorities are offering a $45,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

