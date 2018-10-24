202
Home » Washington, DC News » 3rd man arrested in…

3rd man arrested in shooting death of 10-year-old girl

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP
and Jack Moore October 24, 2018 12:28 pm 10/24/2018 12:28pm
Share
Makiyah Wilson, 10, was gunned down July 16 near a Northeast D.C. playground on 53rd Street. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

WASHINGTON — A third person is now under arrest, charged in the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl in Northeast D.C. over the summer.

Gregory Taylor, 23, of Fort Washington, Maryland, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in the shooting death of Makiyah Wilson. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said authorities are still seeking at least two additional suspects in the shooting, which outraged community residents and local leaders.

“We were all outraged by the case and the one thing that we promised to do was to do everything we possibly could to find the folks that were responsible for this heinous crime and ensure that they were held accountable for their actions,” Newsham said during a news conference outside D.C. police headquarters.

Wilson was fatally shot July 16 when four gunmen drove up in a stolen car and opened fire on a group of people in an apartment courtyard in the Clay Terrace neighborhood of Northeast D.C. Wilson’s mother said the girl was on her way home from an ice cream truck when she was fatally struck by the bullets. Four adults were also injured in the shooting.

Officers found 76 shell casings in the area, according to court documents.

Police believe the shooting was motivated by a grudge between neighboring gangs and that the girl was caught in the crossfire.

Two of the four gunmen — who were caught on surveillance video — are already charged with felony murder in connection with Wilson’s death.

Quentin Michals and Qujuan Thomas, both of Southeast D.C., were arrested over the summer.

Authorities are offering a $45,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
crime Local News Makiyah Wilson megan cloherty peter newsham Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Gainesville, Va. 6th-grader is already an award-winning designer

Meet Skyler Raiyn Johnson, an accomplished seamstress from Gainesville, Virginia with her sights set on sewing for Beyoncé. Oh, by the way, she's still in sixth grade. See photos and video.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500