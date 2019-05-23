DC cherry trees damaged during Thursday’s storms

Several trees, including D.C.'s famous cherry trees, were either damaged or knocked over near the National Mall Thursday, although there probably won't be a full assessment until sometime Friday.
“We saw widespread damage, the heaviest damage from the Lincoln Memorial to the Washington Monument grounds and then around the Tidal Basin,” said National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst , who walked around the area after the bad weather moved out.
“Damage seemed to be especially severe in East Potomac Park down to Hains Point.”
Litterst said he saw at least a few cherry trees that were either damaged or knocked over, although there probably won’t be a full assessment until sometime Friday.
WTOP’s Dave Dildine photographed a massive live oak that had toppled near the Jefferson Memorial, and a fallen weeping willow tree in West Potomac Park.