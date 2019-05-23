202
DC cherry trees damaged during Thursday’s storms

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP May 23, 2019 10:29 pm 05/23/2019 10:29pm
Strong storms damaged several different kinds of trees on and near the National Mall, including the nation’s capital’s most famous trees.

“We saw widespread damage, the heaviest damage from the Lincoln Memorial to the Washington Monument grounds and then around the Tidal Basin,” said National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst , who walked around the area after the bad weather moved out.

“Damage seemed to be especially severe in East Potomac Park down to Hains Point.”

Litterst said he saw at least a few cherry trees that were either damaged or knocked over, although there probably won’t be a full assessment until sometime Friday.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine photographed a massive live oak that had toppled near the Jefferson Memorial, and a fallen weeping willow tree in West Potomac Park.

On Wednesday, the Park Service raised a mulberry tree near the Washington Monument that fell over in soggy ground over Mother’s Day weekend.

Unfortunately, Thursday’s weather caused new troubles for the tree.

“The force of the storm actually moved that tree off of its temporary block and brace (and) damaged a couple of other limbs,” Litterst said.

Thankfully, it looks to be only a setback for the very old mulberry tree.

“The initial assessment by our arborist and our contractor working on it think that they’ll still be able to go forward with the restoration of the tree,” said Litterst.

Expect storm cleanup work that began Thursday afternoon on and around the National Mall to continue Friday morning.

Tornado touches down in Howard Co. during DC-area storms

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Howard County, Maryland. A strong line of strong thunderstorms passed through the D.C. area Thursday afternoon, bringing downed power lines and outages.

