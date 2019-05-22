Leaning tree of DC: Park service lifts toppled Washington Monument mulberry tree

A mulberry tree on the grounds of the Washington Monument in D.C. that toppled due to saturated ground from heavy rain was raised by the National Park Service. But not by much.
The white mulberry tree that predates the 1885 dedication of the monument fell over during Mother’s Day weekend, and the park service mulled options on how to save it.
On Wednesday, NPS announced that they successfully raised it by 10 degrees, the right conditions for root generation without causing additional stress on the root system.
Successful lift of the Washington Monument mulberry tree today. It was raised about 10 degrees, creating the necessary conditions for root generation but causes no additional stress on the root system. In the morning the exposed root ball will be pruned and covered with topsoil. pic.twitter.com/WbQncc5jXv
