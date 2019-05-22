Leaning tree of DC: Park service lifts toppled Washington Monument mulberry tree

A mulberry tree on the grounds of the Washington Monument in D.C. that toppled due to saturated ground from heavy rain was raised by the National Park Service. But not by much.

A mulberry tree on the grounds of the Washington Monument in D.C. that toppled due to saturated ground from heavy rain was raised by the National Park Service. But not by much.

The white mulberry tree that predates the 1885 dedication of the monument fell over during Mother’s Day weekend, and the park service mulled options on how to save it.

On Wednesday, NPS announced that they successfully raised it by 10 degrees, the right conditions for root generation without causing additional stress on the root system.

Successful lift of the Washington Monument mulberry tree today. It was raised about 10 degrees, creating the necessary conditions for root generation but causes no additional stress on the root system. In the morning the exposed root ball will be pruned and covered with topsoil. pic.twitter.com/WbQncc5jXv — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) May 22, 2019

NPS said that the exposed roots will be pruned and covered with topsoil.

Here is the tree on May 14, after it fell.

Here is the tree on May 22, after NPS raised it 10 degrees.

NPS had hoped for a partial raise and a custom prop, according to NPS arborist Jason Gillis in a tweet.

While the tree’s roots were exposed, they were watered twice a day.

The tree is one of several on and around the National Mall that are considered “witness trees” of national significance.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.