6 dogs seized from filthy conditions in NE DC

Six dogs were seized from a house in Northeast D.C. when they were found living in filthy conditions, the Humane Rescue Alliance said Tuesday.

The alliance said in a statement that when their humane law enforcement officers got to 2527 North Capitol St. NE Tuesday morning to enforce a search and seizure warrant, they could smell the foul conditions from outside. When they went in, they found two adult dogs and four puppies in crates, living in their own feces and urine and without access to food or water. The smell made the officers’ eyes water, the alliance said.

“These dogs were begging for attention from our officers and have clearly lived a life of neglect for far too long,” Chris Schindler, vice president of HRA’s field services, said in the statement.

The dogs are in the care of the HRA and will be examined and treated by veterinarians.

The alliance started investigating the address after an anonymous tip, and Schindler added that that’s why “it’s important that if you see something, you say something. We couldn’t do this lifesaving work without the public’s help.”

