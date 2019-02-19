202
Home » Washington, DC News » Georgetown University revokes former…

Georgetown University revokes former Cardinal McCarrick’s honorary degree

By Reem Nadeem February 19, 2019 6:48 pm 02/19/2019 06:48pm
3 Shares
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2013 file photo, Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick poses during an interview with the Associated Press, in Rome. On Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 the Vatican announced Pope Francis defrocked former U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick after Vatican officials found him guilty of soliciting for sex while hearing Confession. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)

WASHINGTON — Georgetown University is breaking with school tradition by revoking the honorary degree of the disgraced former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, marking the first time the university has taken such an action.

Related Stories

The former Archbishop of Washington was given an honorary degree by the university in 2004.

Georgetown President John DeGioia said in a statement released Tuesday that the school is examining a range of issues related to honorary degrees since allegations of decades of sexual abuse against McCarrick surfaced in 2018.

“We are called to forge a new culture, to create a context in which the most vulnerable among us will be safe and protected, to create a context in which the abuse of power can be identified and eliminated,” DeGioia said in the statement.

McCarrick is the first cardinal to be defrocked in the U.S. He was found guilty of sex abuse by the Vatican and is the highest-ranking churchman to be dismissed.

His defrocking means he is barred from celebrating Mass and wearing clerical clothing.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report. 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
catholic church Education News georgetown university Local News reem nadeem Theodore McCarrick vatican Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best cars of 2019 named

Put the pedal to the … medal. Nonprofit Consumer Reports named its top 10 2019 picks for cars, SUVs and trucks Thursday in D.C. See the list.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!