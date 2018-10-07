Man dead after being stabbed in arm in SE DC

D.C. police said the stabbing occurred just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road, near Anacostia High School.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after being stabbed in Southeast D.C. Sunday night.

The victim was stabbed in the left arm, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of where the stabbing occurred.

