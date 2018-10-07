202
Man dead after being stabbed in arm in SE DC

By Teddy Gelman October 7, 2018 11:32 pm 10/07/2018 11:32pm
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after being stabbed in Southeast D.C. Sunday night.

D.C. police said the stabbing occurred just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road, near Anacostia High School.

The victim was stabbed in the left arm, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of where the stabbing occurred.

