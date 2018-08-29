What to know about Sunday’s Labor Day concert at the US Capitol

Catch some American classics and popular tunes at the annual Labor Day Capitol Concert, featuring the National Symphony Orchestra, on Sunday night.

WASHINGTON — Catch some American classics and popular tunes at the annual Labor Day Capitol Concert, featuring the National Symphony Orchestra, on Sunday night.

The free event starts at 8 p.m. on the west front of the U.S. Capitol, but gates open at 3 p.m. These are the public entrances to the concert area, as listed by the U.S. Capitol Police:

Third Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, north side (Senate) of Capitol Square.

Third Street and Maryland Avenue Southwest, south side (House) of Capitol Square.

Parking in the area is limited; attendees are asked to use public transportation.

Street closures and parking restrictions in the area start at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and run through 4 a.m. Monday. These are the closures and restrictions:

First Street from Independence to Constitution avenues Northwest

Maryland Avenue between First and Third streets Southwest

Pennsylvania Avenue between First and Third streets Northwest

No parking is allowed on New Jersey Avenue Northwest between C Street and Constitution Avenue from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Before viewers can enter the concert space, they will go through security screenings. Bags, coolers, and closed containers will be searched.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own water; food items are also allowed.

A number of items are not allowed, including alcoholic beverages, glass bottles, firearms and ammunition, explosives, umbrellas larger than 36 inches in diameter and drones. See a full list of prohibited items here.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Learn more about the concert on Kennedy Center’s website.

