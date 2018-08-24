How to celebrate Labor Day weekend in the DC area

Celebrate the informal end of summer, Labor Day, with any one of these festivals, ballgames and more going on around D.C.

Don’t forget to take a moment to remember the contributions of American workers who made Monday a holiday.

The first Labor Day celebrations happened on Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Click through the gallery below to find a number of events happening around the D.C. area:

Catch a Washington Nationals game at Nats Park over the weekend with special promo items and theme nights. On Friday, Aug. 31, when the Nats take on the Milwaukee Brewers, the first 20,000 fans age 21 and over get a chance to get a trucker cap. Revisit the 2000s on Saturday, Sept. 1, and grab a kids pajama set for those 12 and under on Sunday, Sept. 1. Then, on Monday, Sept. 3, when the Nats face the St. Louis Cardinals, the first 20,000 fans get a chance to snag a Nats zip-up hoodie. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

