Police in Va. target drunken driving in campaign through Labor Day weekend

Virginia State Police are joining forces with 89 other local law enforcement agencies to take on drunken driving. The Checkpoint Strike Force Campaign is now underway until the Labor Day holiday weekend.

VIRGINIA — Virginia State Police are joining forces with 89 other local law enforcement agencies to take on drunken driving. The Checkpoint Strike Force Campaign is now underway until the Labor Day holiday weekend.

There will be 94 checkpoints aimed at catching anyone driving under the influence.

DUI crashes are an ongoing problem, said Corrine Geller, public relations manager for Virginia State Police. During the 2016 Labor Day holiday, of the accidents involving drivers between ages 18-34 who were killed in crashes, half involved someone driving under the influence.

“There’s no problem with having a good time and having alcohol as part of your festivities, but you just have to be responsible,” Geller said.

Not only does driving while impaired put others on the road at risk, there are serious consequences to face if caught, even for first-time offenders.

“They include a mandatory ignition interlock installation on your vehicle, as well as fines up to $2,500,” Geller said. “We just ask people to think and plan before they go out, so they can get home safely and not put everyone on the road at risk.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.