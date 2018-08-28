DC Jewish preschool faces sexual abuse allegations

An employee at the Washington Hebrew Congregation in Northwest has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of sexual abuse involving one or more children at the Edlavitch-Tyser Early Childhood Center.

WASHINGTON — An employee at the Washington Hebrew Congregation in Northwest D.C. has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of sexual abuse involving one or more children at the Macomb Street Edlavitch-Tyser Early Childhood Center.

The abuse is believed to have happened between September 2017 and August 2018.

In a letter sent home to parents on Aug. 19, the temple informed families about the allegations.

“We are deeply troubled by the allegations and are addressing them utilizing internal and external resources. Likewise, we are working closely with the affected families to provide information, counseling and support,” the letter said.

The temple contacted child protective services and law enforcement and has since launched an internal investigation into the allegations.

“These allegations and the necessary investigations are painful for everyone, but as a sacred community and congregation we seek to provide support to all as we face these challenges. We seek both justice and compassion as our tradition demands.”

The letter also asks anyone with information about the incident to contact the temple’s general counsel or president. The name of the suspect has not been released as police continue their investigation.

