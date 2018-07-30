Barack Obama, Joe Biden stop by Dog Tag Bakery in Georgetown

"It was a pretty quick drop by, and they had lunch with us today," Claire Witko, program director at Dog Tag Inc., the nonprofit that runs the bakery, told WTOP. She added that the visit was a surprise.

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden popped into a local eatery in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood Monday.

“It was a pretty quick drop by, and they had lunch with us today,” Claire Witko, program director at Dog Tag Inc., which is the nonprofit that runs the Dog Tag Bakery, told WTOP.

She added that the visit was a surprise.

Dog Tag Inc. works to provide career services and skills to those connected to the military. The nonprofit’s fellowship program helps disabled veterans, military spouses and caregivers.

Witko said Obama and Biden also met with some members of the fellowship program at the bakery.

Over the weekend, Obama was also spotted with former first lady Michelle Obama enjoying Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “On the Run II” tour stop at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Social media users caught the couple dancing along at the concert.

