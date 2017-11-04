201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Northeast DC man arrested,…

Northeast DC man arrested, charged in 1st degree murder

By Jennifer Ortiz November 4, 2017 9:22 pm 11/04/2017 09:22pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A Northeast D.C. man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder Friday, in connection to a homicide that occurred almost a week ago.

Police arrested Samuel Davis, 59, for allegedly strangling and killing a man.

On Oct. 28, D.C. police responded to the 1700 block of Benning Road Northeast where they found an unconscious man inside a residence. He was transported to the Office of the Chief Examiner.

The next day, an autopsy determined the man had died of asphyxiation.

The victim’s name is still being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
asphyxiation death benning road crime first-degree murder Latest News Local News northeast d.c. Samuel Davis Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

30 slow cooker recipes for fall

Keep warm (and full) with these hearty, comforting meals. The best part? All of them can be made in your slow cooker.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest