Northeast DC man arrested, charged in 1st degree murder

WASHINGTON — A Northeast D.C. man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder Friday, in connection to a homicide that occurred almost a week ago.

Police arrested Samuel Davis, 59, for allegedly strangling and killing a man.

On Oct. 28, D.C. police responded to the 1700 block of Benning Road Northeast where they found an unconscious man inside a residence. He was transported to the Office of the Chief Examiner.

The next day, an autopsy determined the man had died of asphyxiation.

The victim’s name is still being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

