Man strangled, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man was strangled and killed in Northeast D.C. Saturday.
Police say it happened on the 1700 block of Benning Road after 11 p.m.
D.C. Police found a man unconscious and not breathing.
Homicide in the 1700 b/o Benning Road NE. No Lookout
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 29, 2017
Below is the area where it happened.
