Man strangled, killed in Northeast DC

By Jason Fuller October 29, 2017 4:59 am 10/29/2017 04:59am
WASHINGTON — A man was strangled and killed in Northeast D.C. Saturday.

Police say it happened on the 1700 block of Benning Road after 11 p.m.

D.C. Police found a man unconscious and not breathing.

Below is the area where it happened.

