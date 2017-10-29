Man strangled, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man was strangled and killed in Northeast D.C. Saturday.

Police say it happened on the 1700 block of Benning Road after 11 p.m.

D.C. Police found a man unconscious and not breathing.

Homicide in the 1700 b/o Benning Road NE. No Lookout — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 29, 2017

Below is the area where it happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.