Weekend Road and Rail: Wreaths Across America road closures, Metro service for Commanders game

Weather shouldn’t be much of an issue this weekend, which means work zones are likely to go ahead as scheduled. For commuters, that means lane and ramp closures for the 66 Transformation and 495 Next Projects. The annual Wreaths Across America event at Arlington National Cemetery is also set for this weekend.

Meanwhile, Metrorail maintenance has scheduled single tracking, along with extended hours, for the Washington Commanders’ Sunday night game.

Here’s what you need to know.

Roadwork

Virginia

Even though the Express Lanes are open on Interstate 66, the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project has weekend hours as weather conditions allow. Below is a list of planned construction locations to watch out for this weekend via our friends at the Virginia Department of Transportation.

66 Express Lanes East from Route 29 Gainesville to Route 28 on Friday, Dec. 16: From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the eastbound express lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Overhead signs will direct drivers to alternate routes.

I-66 East from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to the Manassas Safety Rest Area on Friday, Dec. 16: From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., two lanes will be closed for drainage work.

I-66 West from the Manassas Safety Rest Area to Route 234 Business on Friday, Dec. 16: From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., two lanes will be closed for drainage work.

I-66 East from Stringfellow Road to Route 286 on Friday, Dec. 16: From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

I-495 North and/or South at I-66 on Friday, Dec. 16: From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

The ramps to and from I-495 to/ from the 66 Express Lanes will be closed and detoured as this work is scheduled. There is always work planned as well for the 495 Next Project.

Other roadwork to watch out for this weekend:

I-495 North on Friday, Dec. 16: From 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., double right lane closures on northbound I-495 between the Dulles Toll Road and George Washington Memorial Parkway for setting temporary barrier for noise wall work. The exit ramp from northbound I-495 to eastbound George Washington Memorial will be closed.

I-495 South on Friday, Dec. 16: From 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., triple right lane closures on southbound I-495 between George Washington Memorial Parkway and Old Dominion Drive for roadway joint repairs and cell tower removal at the Old Dominion Drive bridge.

Motorists coming from the George Washington Memorial Parkway heading for southbound I-495 will be directed to access the Capital Beltway by staying right and taking the ramp up to Georgetown Pike, proceeding straight through the traffic light, and taking the ramp back down where traffic will then be able to merge onto the Beltway.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a project to repair and rehabilitate the I-95 bridge over the Outer Loop of I-495 Capital Beltway in the College Park area of Prince George’s County.

This project includes repairing bridge deck joints and rehabilitating the concrete piers and columns, adding decades of reliable service life for the structure. Weather permitting, the project will be complete spring 2023.

Work will take place under the bridge during off-peak hours with single-lane and shoulder closures on I-495 throughout the duration of the project. Non-emergency lane closures are suspended for the holidays Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2, 2023.

In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, MDOT SHA has deployed Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras along I-495 Capital Beltway below I-95 in the work area. A warning period began December 12 for motorists exceeding the posted speed limit of 55 mph. Beginning January 3, after a 21-day warning period, Maryland State Police will review and authorize citations.

By law, if a vehicle is recorded traveling at or above a specified rate over the posted speed limit, a $40 fine will be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle. The posted speed is 55 mph at this location.

MDOT SHA has also begun replacing the U.S. Route 301 northbound (Blue Star Memorial Highway) bridge at the Chester River crossing. Originally constructed in 1955, the bridge is safe for the traveling public, but the bridge deck surface is nearing the end of its useful service life.

The replacement bridge will provide wider shoulders to match those on U.S. 301, improving safety. During construction, traffic will be shifted to the U.S. 301 southbound bridge, which will carry one lane of traffic in each direction.

This traffic pattern will enable the closure of northbound U.S. 301 and help to expedite the northbound U.S. 301 bridge replacement project over the Chester River, which is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.

Additional information about the northbound U.S. 301 bridge over the Chester River replacement project is available here.

For all ongoing roadwork projects check the MDOT SHA project portal here.

There is continued Purple Line work between Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Be sure to check the project’s website for ongoing changes and travel information.

DC

The road closures and parking restrictions around the D.C. Convention Center for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit will remain in place through Saturday. Because the event is considered a “National Special Security Event,” it will disrupt traffic around the convention center and Mt. Vernon Square.

Members of the general public can take part in this year’s National Wreaths Across America Day, beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Arlington National Cemetery will be one of more than 3,000 participating locations nationwide. Volunteers may place wreaths at the base of a veteran’s headstone to honor their legacy and remember their sacrifice.

This event in the past has caused congestion to enter Arlington cemetery before and during the event, with delays forming on the Memorial Bridge and circle, Va. Route 110 and the George Washington Parkway.

The District Department of Transportation is continuing to schedule ramp and lane closures associated with the I-295/DC 295 Corridor Project. DDOT will close ramps and lanes during off-peak times, including the weekends, along I-295 between Malcolm X Avenue and I-695, Firth Sterling, the Suitland Parkway and South Capitol Street.

Metro

This weekend, Metro will have routine maintenance, which will require single tracking on the Red, Blue and Silver lines.

The Yellow Line shutdown continues between Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza stations due to the Bridge and Tunnel Rehabilitation Project.

Metrorail will operate normal or near-normal service on the Blue, Orange and Green lines. Trains will operate at all 97 stations with one hour of extended service sponsored by the Washington Commanders for their game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 18. Check here for more details.

The full weekend schedule with service adjustments can be found here.