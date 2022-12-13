If you drive near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, here's a reminder that there are a lot of street closures with the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit running through Thursday.

The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit runs from Dec. 13 through Dec. 15 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

And because the event is considered a “National Special Security Event,” it will disrupt traffic around the convention center for days before and after the event.

Emergency No Parking rules are in effect on the following streets through 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 17:

Seventh Street from Massachusetts Avenue to O Street Northwest.

Ninth Street from H to O streets Northwest.

10th Street from New York Avenue to N Street Northwest.

11th Street from H to L streets Northwest.

12th Street from K Street to Massachusetts Avenue Northwest.

12th Street from H to I streets Northwest.

13th Street from H to I streets Northwest.

H Street from 13th to 14th streets Northwest.

K Street from Sixth to 10th streets Northwest.

Mount Vernon Place from Seventh to Ninth streets Northwest.

L Street from Sixth to 12th streets Northwest.

M Street from Sixth to 10th streets Northwest.

N Street from Sixth to 10th streets Northwest.

O Street from Sixth to Ninth streets Northwest.

New York Avenue from Sixth to 14th streets Northwest.

Massachusetts Avenue from Sixth to 13th streets Northwest.

Any vehicles that are parked in violation of the restrictions are subject to being ticketed and towed.

Mount Vernon Place from 7th to 9th streets northwest was closed to traffic starting on Saturday Dec. 11 and will remain closed through Saturday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m.

The following streets will remain closed through 12:01 a.m. Dec. 17:

Seventh Street from I to O streets Northwest.

Eighth Street from N to O streets Northwest.

Ninth Street from New York Avenue to O Street Northwest.

K Street from Sixth to Seventh streets Northwest.

K Street from Ninth to 10th streets Northwest.

L Street from Sixth to 10th streets Northwest.

M Street from Sixth to 10th streets Northwest.

N Street from Sixth to 10th streets Northwest.

New York Avenue from Sixth to 10th streets Northwest.

Massachusetts Avenue from Ninth to 10th streets Northwest.

The event will also cause a number of changes to Metrobus service. The 70, 79, 74, 63, 64, D4, G8, S2 routes will be detoured starting Saturday and running through 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 17. Find more information about the detours on the WMATA site.

On Metrorail, the Mt. Vernon station will be closed from 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, until 12:01 a.m. Dec. 16. Riders are encouraged to use the Gallery Place-Chinatown or Shaw-Howard University stations instead. In addition, MetroAccess will not be able to provide door-to-door service within the security perimeter.

The summit will also impact vehicle access to area parking, as well as pedestrian access to businesses and residences. You can find more information about all that on the District’s website.