Weekend Road and Rail: Army Ten-Miler and other DC events, Metro’s holiday schedule

There will be extended ramp and lane closures associated with the 66 Transformation Project and the Purple Line Project this weekend. The annual Army Ten-Miler returns, with road closures in store between Virginia and the District on Sunday, along with accommodating service changes on Metrorail.

Here’s what you need to know.

Roadwork

Virginia

The ever-changing work on the Transform 66 Outside of the Beltway Project continues into the weekend. With the weather not expected to be an obstacle this weekend, there is a planned weekend closure for the ramp from Route 50 East to I-66 West for the weekend to implement a traffic shift and permanent ramp opening.

Beginning on or about 10 a.m. Friday and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday, the ramp will remain closed with traffic on Route 50 East directed farther east to make a U-turn at Waples Mill Road.

Of course, there are other locations for work this weekend, and here is a list to be aware of from our friends at the Virginia Department of Transportation:

Route 29/Lee Highway North and South Gainesville from University Boulevard to I-66 on Friday, October 7: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane will be closed for road widening.

Route 28 North from Route 29 to south of Poplar Tree Road on Friday, October 7: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for striping and asphalt testing.

I-66 East from Route 123 Chain Bridge Road to I-495 on Friday, October 7: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for milling and paving.

I-66 West from Route 123 to I-495 on Friday, October 7: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for milling and paving.

I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Blake Lane on Friday, October 7: 8:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. and on Saturday, October 8: 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. Three lanes will be closed both nights for milling and paving.

I-66 West from Blake Lane to Waples Mill Road on Friday, October 7, and Saturday, October 8: 9 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. Three lanes will be closed both nights for milling and paving.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 West on Friday, October 7: 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. The ramp will be closed and detoured for paving.

Repair work has begun on the George Washington Memorial Parkway’s bridges over the Capital Beltway with single lane closures to start in mid-October as part of the I-495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (495 NEXT) construction.

Current work is generally during nighttime hours, and includes some noisy activities with repairs including patching, uneven payment repair and similar roadway damages. This work will extend into late October.

Starting soon, crews will be implementing extended single lane closures on both bridges for deck repair, which will extend over multiple weekends.

This work is part of the 495 NEXT project to extend the existing 495 Express Lanes from the Dulles Corridor interchange to the George Washington Memorial Parkway, near the American Legion Bridge.

All work is always weather-dependent and based on initial planning, subject to change.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP's traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

DC

There are a few events taking place in the District this weekend, which will require some street closures and parking restrictions to be aware of. Saturday, October 8, marks the return of the annual Snallygaster Festival.

In preparation for the festival — starting 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and running through 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 — the following streets will be off-limits for parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

The following streets will also be closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

Also, on Saturday, Eastern High School’s Homecoming Parade will be taking place in Northeast D.C. with street closures and parking restrictions between 2 a.m. through 12 p.m. on:

19th Street from East Capitol Street to C Street, NE

C Street from 19th Street to 16th Street, NE

North Carolina Ave from 16th Street to 13th Street, NE

East Capitol Street from 19th Street to 11th Street, NE

11th Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NE to North Carolina Avenue, SE

East Capitol Street from 11th Street to 13th Street, SE

13th Street from Massachusetts Avenue, SE to North Carolina Avenue, NE

The big event returning to our area this Sunday is the Army Ten-Miler. This event has roadways impacted between D.C. and Virginia.

Road closures

From 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., all lanes of Route 110 will be closed. From 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the following will experience rolling closures and openings in D.C. and Virginia:

Army Navy Drive

Key Bridge (Rosslyn)

Whitehurst Freeway, NW

Rock Creek Parkway, NW

Independence Avenue, SW

7th & 9th Streets, SW between Independence Avenue and C Street

4th Street along Jefferson Drive, SW

14th Street, South I-395 HOV (northbound)

I-395 HOV (northbound) to Eads Street ramp

Long Bridge Drive

Constitution Avenue, NW between 23rd and 18th Streets

Virginia Avenue, NW (all lanes)

Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue, SW (westbound lanes) from 14th Street to 7th Street

4th Street along Jefferson Drive

14th Street, south I-395 HOV (northbound)

Be sure to check the websites for the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project and the South Capitol Street Corridor Project. There are usually various lane and ramp closures during off-peak times, including the weekends, between I-295 between Malcolm X Avenue and I-695, Firth Sterling, the Suitland Parkway as well as on South Capitol Street.

Maryland

Overnight this week, the Maryland Department of Transportation will re-stripe lines and improve lane visibility on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge (I-95/I-495/Capital Beltway) in Oxon Hill. The weather had prevented crews from completing the work scheduled last week.

Weather permitting, the plan is to work between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to remove and replace existing pavement striping. To allow crews to safely complete the work, crews will close, on an alternating basis, the left and right lanes of the southbound local lanes on I-95/I-495 on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

In the ongoing Purple Line Project between Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, there are almost always weekly changes and events. Be sure to check the site for up to the minute information.

For the month of October, motorists can expect weekend work for continued utility relocations along University Boulevard, Riggs Road and Piney Branch Road. Crews will continue utility relocations on University Boulevard between Piney Branch Road and Riggs Road through December. This will require lane closures between 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. weekdays and weekends, as needed.

And at the intersection of University Boulevard and Riggs Road, work takes place weekends through October, weather permitting, with temporary lane closures between 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

For all other continuing MDOT SHA projects, check the project portal here.

Metro

There will be holiday service adjustments this weekend for Metro.

Between Saturday, Oct. 8 and Monday, October 10, trains will operate normal service frequencies on all lines, with Metro opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 1 a.m. on Saturday, and midnight Sunday.

In observance of Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Monday, Metro will operate on a Saturday holiday schedule, opening at 5 a.m. and closing at midnight.

Major construction on the Blue and Yellow lines continues, with six stations south of Reagan National Airport — Braddock Road, King Street-Old Town, Eisenhower Avenue, Huntington, Van Dorn Street and Franconia-Springfield — remaining closed through November 5.

In addition, there is no Yellow Line service until May 2023 due to the rehabilitation of the Yellow Line tunnel and bridge over the Potomac River. Free shuttle buses are being provided.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Pentagon Station will open one hour late to accommodate the Army Ten-Miler. The station will be closed from opening until 8 a.m., as the race will be using a staggered start for health and safety reasons to minimize crowds. Blue Line trains will bypass the Pentagon Station, passing through the station without stopping.

Those heading to the race, should use the Pentagon City Station as an alternative. The Pentagon Transit Center will also be closed until approximately 2 p.m. and all Metrobuses relocated to Pentagon City.

Express shuttle buses between Huntington/Franconia-Springfield and Pentagon will instead be diverted to Crystal City where customers can connect to rail service.

The full weekend schedule with service adjustments can be found here.