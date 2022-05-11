Army Ten-Miler registration starts for some today

"Runners are encouraged to register early as the race will sell out and slots are limited," race organizers said.

The legendary Army Ten-Miler returns to D.C. for its 38th iteration this fall, and would-be runners can grab a spot this month.

The big event is still five months away, but participants face another time trial a lot sooner: The race to register. Priority registration opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday, with general registration following at 7 a.m. on May 25.

ATM Priority Club members, $30 coupon holders from last year’s event, active duty military and veterans can take advantage of priority registration. General registration is open to anyone age 13 or older as of race day.

Links for registration can be found on the race’s website.

“Runners are encouraged to register early as the race will sell out and slots are limited,” race organizers said in a news release Wednesday.

The Army-Ten Miler is known to attract more than 35,000 runners, with proceeds benefiting Army Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation programs.

The Army Ten-Miler takes runners, including U.S. service members, veterans and their family members, on a scenic tour of the District’s landmarks and vistas.

This year marks the annual event’s return to in-person running, and is set for 8 a.m. on Oct. 9.

Individual registration costs $89 with an official race shirt included. Runners who registered for a live race last year can apply their $30 voucher toward this year’s fee during priority registration.

The post-race pasta dinner will also return to the Crystal Gateway Marriott. Tickets to the dinner will go for $33.

Participants will be eligible for a refund or deferral in the event this year’s race is converted to a virtual event.