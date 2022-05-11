RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | Russia pounds Odesa | Ukrainian fighters appeal for evacuation | US intel questioned
Home » Washington, DC News » Army Ten-Miler registration starts…

Army Ten-Miler registration starts for some today

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

May 11, 2022, 5:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The legendary Army Ten-Miler returns to D.C. for its 38th iteration this fall, and would-be runners can grab a spot this month.

The big event is still five months away, but participants face another time trial a lot sooner: The race to register. Priority registration opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday, with general registration following at 7 a.m. on May 25.

ATM Priority Club members, $30 coupon holders from last year’s event, active duty military and veterans can take advantage of priority registration. General registration is open to anyone age 13 or older as of race day.

Links for registration can be found on the race’s website.

“Runners are encouraged to register early as the race will sell out and slots are limited,” race organizers said in a news release Wednesday.

The Army-Ten Miler is known to attract more than 35,000 runners, with proceeds benefiting Army Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation programs.

The Army Ten-Miler takes runners, including U.S. service members, veterans and their family members, on a scenic tour of the District’s landmarks and vistas.

This year marks the annual event’s return to in-person running, and is set for 8 a.m. on Oct. 9.

Individual registration costs $89 with an official race shirt included. Runners who registered for a live race last year can apply their $30 voucher toward this year’s fee during priority registration.

The post-race pasta dinner will also return to the Crystal Gateway Marriott. Tickets to the dinner will go for $33.

Participants will be eligible for a refund or deferral in the event this year’s race is converted to a virtual event.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal health tech leaders want to extract data for greater equity

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

Retirement processing times inching down so far in 2022

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up