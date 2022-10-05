Road closures for DC’s ‘Snallygaster’ beer festival

This weekend, the District's beloved Snallygaster Festival makes its return to downtown, closing roads near the site of the one-day event.

Branding itself as D.C.’s “biggest and beastliest beer festival,” the one-day festival will celebrate its tenth year with more than 350 brews on draft from more than 175 American and international breweries.

The festival will also host local food trucks and two stages of live music.

In preparation for the festival — starting 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, through 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 — the following streets will prohibit parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

The following streets will also be closed to vehicle traffic:

The city said it will ticket and tow any cars parked in violation of the emergency signage.

Those driving in the city this weekend should also expect delays related to the road closures. The city is encouraging drivers to take alternate routes.

Snallygaster serves as the largest annual fundraiser for the Arcadia Center for Sustainable Food and Agriculture, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a more equitable and sustainable local food system in the D.C. area. Tickets are on sale at their website for $65 and $130.