Road closures for DC’s ‘Snallygaster’ beer festival

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

October 5, 2022, 9:40 AM

The District’s beloved Snallygaster Festival makes its return to downtown for its 10-year anniversary this weekend.

Branding itself as D.C.’s “biggest and beastliest beer festival,” the one-day festival will celebrate its tenth year with more than 350 brews on draft from more than 175 American and international breweries.

The festival will also host local food trucks and two stages of live music.

In preparation for the festival — starting 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, through 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 — the following streets will prohibit parking:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW
  • 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW
  • 6th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW
  • Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

The following streets will also be closed to vehicle traffic:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW
  • Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW
  • 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW
  • 6th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

The city said it will ticket and tow any cars parked in violation of the emergency signage.

Those driving in the city this weekend should also expect delays related to the road closures. The city is encouraging drivers to take alternate routes.

Snallygaster serves as the largest annual fundraiser for the Arcadia Center for Sustainable Food and Agriculture, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a more equitable and sustainable local food system in the D.C. area. Tickets are on sale at their website for $65 and $130.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

