Weekend Road and Rail: Closures on I-95 and I-66, paving season, Metro work on all lines

What you need to know about construction and maintenance work impacting your travel across the region this weekend.

Along with continued resurfacing projects and general road maintenance, Interstate 95 and Interstate 66 both have Express Lane Expansion projects, and Metro is performing work on all of its lines.

Here’s what to expect this weekend.

Roadwork

Virginia

Multiple work zones continue this weekend on I-95 between Quantico and Fredericksburg. All are scheduled for overnights through Friday, July 22.

Travel on I-95 in both directions will reduce to one lane overnight near various interchanges between exit 148 (Quantico) and exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County, for paving operations tied to construction of Express Lanes.

Crews with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project will begin preparatory work to lift and install bridge beams for the future flyover bridge to Quantico. This overnight project near Quantico is scheduled to begin in early Aug. and be completed within three nights.

There continues to be Express Lanes expansion as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project between Gainesville and the Beltway.

Here is VDOT’s list of roadwork locations planned into this weekend, weather permitting.

495 Express Lanes North from Robinson Terminal (the beginning of the Express Lanes) to I-66

Friday, July 22: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — The northbound 495 Express Lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work at I-66.

Ramp from 495 Express Lanes North to I-66 West

Friday, July 22: 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. — The ramp will be closed for paving and sign installation.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East

Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — The ramp will be closed both nights for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed to continue north to Route 7/Leesburg Pike.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 West

Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — The ramp will be closed and detoured both nights for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed to continue north onto Route 7.

I-495 North from Route 50 to I-66

Friday, July 22: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — Three lanes will be closed for gantry installation.

Ramp from I-66 East to Route 50 West

Beginning 10 p.m. on Friday, July 22 through 5 a.m. Monday, July 25 — The ramp will be closed for reconstruction. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 123/Chain Bridge Road.

Ramp from I-66 West to RT. 50 West

Friday, July 22: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — The ramp will be closed for noise wall work and a traffic shift. Traffic will be directed farther west to Route 286/Fairfax County Parkway.

I-66 West from Waples Mill Road to Route 50

Friday, July 22 through Saturday, July 23: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. — Three lanes will be close each night for overhead bridge work and paving.

Ramp from Stringfellow Road to I-66 East/I-66 West to Stringfellow Road

Ongoing, until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5 — The ramps will be closed for ramp construction and overhead bridge work.

I-66 East and West between Route 15 and Compton Road

Friday, July 22: Eastbound 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m./Westbound 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work.

Maryland

In Riverdale Park, crews continue utility relocations on Kenilworth Avenue/MD 201 between River Road and Riverdale Road/MD 410 through Aug. 5. There will be temporary lane closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays and weekends, as needed.

For more on the ever-changing Purple Line work between Prince George’s and Montgomery County, check out the Purple Line Project website:

In Prince George’s County, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has a resurfacing and safety project on Baltimore Avenue/US-1 between Rhode Island Avenue and Powder Mill Rd./MD-212.

In addition to lane closures during this work, motorists can expect uneven pavement with continued milling and paving. All active work is weather dependent with completion projected for next summer.

There is also a new resurfacing project beginning on MD-2 between US-50 and Cypress Creek Road in Anne Arundel County, which will have lane closures and restrictions during overnights, Sunday through Thursday.

Also, as of this week, Interstate 70 westbound between Interstate 695 and the Patapsco River in Howard County will be single lane, beginning Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and overnights from Sunday to Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. This schedule will continue until early 2023. There will be temporary overnight ramp closures and detours when this work is in place too.

Paving continues on I-495/Capital Beltway near the Suitland Parkway through the summer. MDOT is working on both loops of the Beltway between Pennsylvania Avenue/MD-4 and Forestville Road. For updates, check its website.

MDOT SHA has other continuing projects, which can all be found on its project portal:

DC

In the ongoing work associated with the Interstate 295/DC-295 Corridor Project and the South Capitol Street Corridor Project, there will be various lane and ramp closures during off-peak times, including the weekends.

These include I-295 between Malcolm X Avenue and I-695, Firth Sterling, the Suitland Parkway, as well as South Capitol Street. The following locations will see work this weekend.

Suitland Parkway will be closed between I-295 and South Capitol Street on Friday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The eastbound Suitland Parkway will be closed between South Capitol Street and I-295 Saturday and Sunday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

There are many roads in the District that are part of the Pave DC Project. Be sure to check its interactive map for all of the locations.

Metro

Metro operates on its normal weekend schedule with weekend maintenance on all lines.

The Orange Line will be shutdown for the Platform Rehabilitation Project, which closes five stations between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton.

will be shutdown for the Platform Rehabilitation Project, which closes five stations between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton. The Blue and Silver lines between Stadium-Armory and Benning Rd will experience shutdowns throughout the summer.

between Stadium-Armory and Benning Rd will experience shutdowns throughout the summer. Red, Yellow and Green lines will do single tracking over the weekend due to general maintenance.

Metro’s full weekend schedule with service adjustments can be found here.

