Full traffic stops near Quantico this week on I-95

Multiple overnight work zones are planned on Interstate 95 from Quantico through Fredericksburg through Friday, July 22.

I-95 northbound and southbound will be reduced to one lane overnight near various interchanges between exit 148 (Quantico) for Express Lanes construction to exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County for paving operations.

Crews with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project will begin preparatory work to safely lift and install bridge beams for the future flyover bridge to Quantico. It will be one of three new access points to Express Lanes as part of the project in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Between midnight and 3 a.m., crews will need to stop all I-95 southbound traffic intermittently near Quantico up to 30 minutes at a time.

In between each stop, congestion will be allowed to clear before the next full traffic stop. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control.

Nighttime milling and paving operations will continue on I-95 in both Caroline and Spotsylvania County, which requires double lane closures.

Starting Tuesday, July 19, through early Thursday, July 21, the I-95 southbound ramps at the exit 104 interchange will close each evening at 10 p.m. to allow crews to pave, the release said.

Southbound travelers seeking the exit 104 interchange will be detoured to exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Route 1 south to the Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) and Carmel Church area. Both the on-ramp and off-ramp will reopen by 4:30 a.m.

VDOT advises drivers with destinations outside the Fredericksburg area to consider alternate routes to avoid major delays. Before starting a trip, motorists are encouraged to check 511Virginia.org for real-time updates on work zones and traffic conditions.

Road Work Ahead: I-95 Southbound Closure and Detour Set for Aug. 2 – 5

To safely lift and install bridge beams near Quantico, crews will close I-95 southbound each evening and detour all southbound traffic to Route 1. Drivers will continue south on Route 1 and re-enter I-95 southbound at exit 143 (Garrisonville) in Stafford County.

Weather permitting, the I-95 southbound closure and detour is scheduled for three nights starting Tuesday, Aug. 2, through early Friday, Aug. 5.

For more information on this work zone, please visit expresslanes.com.