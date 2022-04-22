Weekend Road and Rail: Stops on the Beltway and I-66, Metro shutdowns

Bridge work is planned this weekend that will require full stops on a stretch of Interstate 495 through Tysons in Virginia. Here’s what to know for this weekend.

Bridge work is planned this weekend that will require full stops on a stretch of Interstate 495 through Tysons in Virginia. The I-66 Transformation project will also see overnight stops along with lane and ramp closures. Metro weekend work is back to include shutdowns on four lines.

Roadwork

Virginia

There are always projects related to the ongoing Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project that continue into the weekend. But we’re going to start with a scheduled I-495 Express Lanes Project that will have overnight stops related to pedestrian bridge work.

This work is part of the Tysons/Old Meadow Road Bike/PED Improvements to enhance bicycle and pedestrian safety and connectivity in the Tysons area, which includes building a pedestrian and bicycle bridge in the vicinity of Route 123 and I-495/Capital Beltway. The project is scheduled for completion late this summer.

On I-495/Capital Beltway, the general-purpose lanes and 495 Express Lanes will have nightly lane closures on Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23, for crews to set the new pedestrian bridge truss.

The lane closures will occur according to the following schedule:

Friday night, April 22: The three left southbound I-495 general purpose lanes (Outer Loop) between Route 123 and Route 7 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., with full stoppages of up to 20 minutes, each occurring between midnight and 5 a.m. On the southbound 495 Express Lanes from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., the right lane will be closed between the Jones Branch Connector (Scotts Crossing Road) and Route 123, and all lanes will be closed at Westpark Drive with traffic being detoured via the Westpark Drive off- and on-ramps.

Saturday night, April 23: The three left northbound I-495 general purpose lanes (Inner Loop) between Route 7 and Route 123 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., with full stoppages of up to 20 minutes each occurring between midnight and 5 a.m. On the northbound 495 Express Lanes from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., the right lane will be closed between Route 7 and Westpark Drive, with full stoppages of up to 20 minutes each occurring between midnight and 5 a.m.

Below is a list of locations related to the I-66 Outside the Beltway Project to be aware of this weekend. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Beltway

Ramps from I-495 to I-66: Friday, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Closed and detoured for bridge work.

I-66 East from Cedar Lane to I-495: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes closed for overhead bridge work with periodic full stops overnight.

Fairfax

I-66 West from Nutley Street to Vaden Drive: Friday, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes closed for overhead gantry removal with periodic full stops overnight.

I-66 East from Blake Lane to Vaden Drive: Friday 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The left lane closed for barrier work.

I-66 East from Blake Lane to Nutley Street: Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three left lanes closed for paving.

I-66 both ways between Route 123 and Route 50: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes closed for bridge and sound wall work. Westbound will see periodic full stops overnight.

I-66 East from Monument Drive to Route 50: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes closed for bridge demolition with periodic full stops overnight.

Centreville

I-66 West from Stringfellow Road to Route 28: Friday and Saturday, 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work and traffic shift.

I-66 East at Route 28: Friday and Saturday, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Three lanes closed for overhead bridge beam installation. Between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. eastbound I-66 will be closed and detoured at Route 28. Traffic will be directed to exit to Route 28 North, travel to the Westfields Boulevard West exit, stay to the right to Route 28 South, then follow signs to I-66 East. The ramp to Route 28 North to I-66 East will remain open during this period.

Manassas

I-66 West at Compton Road Bridge: Beginning Friday at 9 p.m. continuously through 5 a.m. Monday. The left lane closed for bridge work with two lanes closed 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

I-66 East from Cub Run Bridge to Route 29/Centreville: Saturday, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three left Lanes will be closed for a traffic shift.

I-66 East between Route 234 Sudley Road and the Manassas Rest Area: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for bridge work with periodic full stops overnight.

Gainesville

I-66 between Route 234/Bypass Prince William Parkway to Route 29/Gainesville: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three eastbound lanes will be closed for paving. Two westbound lanes closed.

Maryland

Get ready for a noticeable ramp-up of construction for the ever-changing Purple Line work between Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. The Purple Line project successfully achieved commercial and financial close on April 14, providing the funding necessary for the Purple Line Transit Partners, and the new design-build contractor, Maryland Transit Solutions, to resume full-scale construction activity along the alignment this summer.

To stay up to date on all the changes and scheduled work ahead, check out the Purple Line Project website here.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, as of this week, has started overnight milling and paving work along I-495/Capital Beltway near the Suitland Parkway.

According to MDOT, crews will pave and install guardrails on the Inner and Outer loops between MD-4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Forestville Road, working overnights 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Fridays until late summer.

There will be multiple lane closures nightly. For more, check the project’s website.

In St. Mary’s County, a new resurfacing project is continuing along MD-4/Patuxent Beach Road between MD-235 and the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge. There are various lanes closed during off-peak hours, and weather-permitting, continuing through the spring. Motorists can expect various lanes closed, traffic shifts and flagging.

The many other Maryland roadway projects and changes can always be found online.

DC

Work is ongoing for the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, South Capitol Street and the I-295/DC-295 corridor projects. Although, with the Nationals season underway, work on these projects will vary.

There are no scheduled closures along I-295/DC-295 and nearby local roadways during the following times this weekend:

Friday, April 22: 5 p.m. to noon

Saturday, April 23: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 24: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If any of these events are canceled, lane closures will occur during the typical times. For more on the ongoing project and closures, see here.

The only closure of note during this time will be an overnight closing and detour of South Capitol Street between the Suitland Parkway and Firth Sterling between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

For a full list of ramp and lane closure for this weekend, when the Nationals are not playing, check here. For more information and traffic advisories related to these projects, you can always look online here.

Metro

After the long hiatus due to the Cherry Blossom Festival, Metro will resume weekend maintenance with planned shutdowns.

Due to structural repairs and rehabilitations, there are planned shutdowns on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines between Stadium-Armory and Minnesota Avenue stations, and on the Red Line between Silver Spring and Glenmont stations

Metrorail will open at 7 a.m., closing at 1 a.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday. Trains will serve 88 of 91 stations, operating the same frequencies as weekdays on all lines.

For a look at the full weekend plan for service adjustments and a detailed train schedule here.