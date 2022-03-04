Weekend Road and Rail: Fort McHenry Tunnel closures and I-66 work

Part of the Fort McHenry Tunnel in Baltimore will be closed to traffic this weekend. Ongoing lanes and ramps will be reduced on I-66 in Fairfax County, and in D.C., there are closures planned for the Suitland Parkway. Find out what road projects could affect your commute in the D.C. and Baltimore areas.

This weekend sees half of northbound Interstate 95 remaining closed through the Fort McHenry Tunnel.

Ongoing lanes and ramps will be reduced on I-66 as the Transformation Project presses on.

There are closures planned for the Suitland Parkway with the ongoing I-295/D.C. 295 Corridor Project.

And Metro has a precursor planned for the Orange Line and the summer Platform Improvement Project shutdown.

Here’s what you need to know.

Trucker convoy

A trucker convoy that originated in the Los Angeles area is expected to arrive in the D.C. region this weekend. Read what to expect.

Roadwork

Maryland

In Baltimore, the northbound right tube (Bore 4) of northbound I-95 into the Fort McHenry Tunnel will be closed to traffic this weekend. This means only two left lanes will be traveling northbound on I-95 through the Baltimore Harbor beginning at 8:30 p.m. Friday and going until 5 a.m. Monday.

This is the scheduled time for the work, be sure to stay tuned for any up to the minute changes.

This closure is needed for emergency repairs and replacement of roadway joints to both lanes just before the entrance to the tunnel. Be sure to stay tuned for up to the minute traffic impacts of this closure and the availability of alternates like I-695/Key Bridge and I-895/Harbor Tunnel Throughway.

In Frederick, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has a project planned for Sunday on Md. 355/Urbana Pike to replace a damaged drainage pipe under the roadway.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday, both lanes of Md. 355 between Reels Mill Road and Ball Road will be closed. The work is expected to be complete by 3 p.m.

During this time, motorists will be detoured using Araby Church Road, which connects to Md. 355 north and south of the project limits. Local access will be available for residential and commercial traffic.

This week also saw a bridge repair project begin on U.S. 340 and the bridge over Catoctin Creek past Md. 180/Jefferson Pike. As of Wednesday, the right lane of eastbound U.S. 340 will be closed for repairs during off-peak hours. Next week this work will be escalating with daily and overnight resurfacings with MDOT SHA reporting it will maintain two-way travel throughout the project. Motorists will likely encounter delays during these times through April.

In Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, the Purple Line work continues for the 16-mile light rail line that will extend from Bethesda to New Carrollton. It will provide a direct connection to the Metro’s Red, Green and Orange Lines at Bethesda, Silver Spring, College Park, and New Carrollton. The Purple Line will connect to MARC, Amtrak and local bus services.

Beginning this week, crews will start on the underground utility relocations on the north side the CSX tracks between 16th Street in Fenwick Lane in downtown Silver Spring. This work will bring various lane and possible road closures during off-peak times to include weekends.

There are always other statewide construction projects in Maryland, which can all be found here.

Virginia

This weekend sees the demolition of the old retaining walls along the I-66 ramps at Stringfellow Road continue, which will close the ramps to and from Stringfellow Road continuously from Friday night through Sunday morning.

Stringfellow Road will be reduced to a single lane of travel under I-66 during this time as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

There will be other notable locations for work related to the Transform 66 project with lane and ramp closures, here are a few.

Be sure to stay tuned up to the minute information and be part of the process by calling the Traffic Center 24/7 at 866-304-WTOP with any updates.

Ramp from I-66 East to I-495 North

Friday, March 4: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Closed and detoured for overhead bridge work.

Ramp from the 495 Express Lanes North to I-66 East

Friday, March 4: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Closed and detoured.

Ramp from the 495 Express Lanes North to I-66 West

Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Closed and detoured.

I-66 West from I-495 to Gallows Road

Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for bridge pier construction.

I-66 East from Cedar Lane to Gallows Road

Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sunday, March 6: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

This weekend will see an extended ramp closure on I-66 West to Nutley Street, from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. This ramp will continually be closed and detoured.

I-66 East from Route 286 to Route 50

Friday, March 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Monument Drive.

I-66 West from west of Stringfellow Road to Route 28

Friday, March 4: 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Reduced to a single travel lane from Stringfellow Road to Route 28 for overhead bridge work.

Ramp from I-66 West to Braddock Road/Walney Road

Friday night, March 4: Midnight to 4 a.m.

Closed and detoured.

I-66 West approaching Manassas Safety Rest Area/east of Route 234 Business (Sudley Road)

Friday, March 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Reduced to one travel for overhead bridge work.

I-66 East from Groveton Road to Route 234 Business

Friday, March 4: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for paving survey.

I-66 West from Groveton Road to Route 234 Bypass (Prince William Parkway)

Friday, March 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for paving survey.

D.C.

The District Department of Transportation has ongoing work scheduled for the I-295/D.C. 295 Corridor Project, which will continue into the weekend.

Along with many other lane and ramp closures that happen continually during off-peak times, this weekend is scheduled to see a closure and detour of eastbound Suitland Parkway between South Capitol Street and Martin Luther Kind Jr. Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

The ramp from eastbound Suitland Parkway to northbound I-295 will be closed for overhead sign construction on Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. This will be accompanied by intermittent closures (about 15 minutes) on northbound I-295 at Suitland Parkway interchange. A marked detour will be in place during these times.

For more information about the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge Project and related traffic impacts and construction progress, visit the project website.

Metro

There is an Orange Line shutdown scheduled for this weekend as part of the pre-construction work for the upcoming summer Platform Improvement Project. There will be single tracking on the Red Line for routine maintenance.

There continues to be reduced levels of service due to the ongoing 7000-series railcar investigation. For the latest information, check out the Metrorail 7000-series return to service update.

Metro will operate during normal weekend hours, 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday, serving 86 of 91 stations with the Minnesota Avenue, Deanwood, Cheverly, Landover and New Carrollton stations closed due to the Orange Line shutdown.

Weekend Service Summary:

Red Line: Trains will be single tracking between Silver Spring and Forest Glen.

Blue, Silver Lines: Trains every 24 minutes with no scheduled maintenance.

Orange Line: Trains operate between Vienna and Stadium-Armory only.

Minnesota Avenue, Deanwood, Cheverly, Landover and New Carrollton stations closed.

Free shuttle service provided.

Green, Yellow Lines: Trains every 20 minutes with no scheduled maintenance.