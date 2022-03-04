FAQ: Trucker convoy expected in DC this weekend

A trucker convoy that originated in the Los Angeles area is expected to arrive in the D.C. region this weekend. Here's what to know.

Dubbed the ‘People’s Convoy,” the group is expected to “disrupt traffic around the District,” said D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Rodriguez.

While previous iterations of trucker convoys intending to come to D.C. have fizzled out, authorities around the national capital region aren’t taking any chances on getting caught flat-footed.

Here’s what you need to know: