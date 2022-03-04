FAQ: Trucker convoy expected in DC this weekend

A trucker convoy that originated in the Los Angeles area is expected to arrive in the D.C. region this weekend.
Dubbed the ‘People’s Convoy,” the group is expected to “disrupt traffic around the District,” said D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Rodriguez.
While previous iterations of trucker convoys intending to come to D.C. have fizzled out, authorities around the national capital region aren’t taking any chances on getting caught flat-footed.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Q: What is the People's Convoy?
The People’s Convoy is a group of truckers and other recreational and passenger vehicles who started the trip in Barstow, California, early last week to protest vaccine and mask mandates implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Q: How many people are a part of the People's Convoy?
There is no hard estimate provided about the size of the convoy — even by its organizers. The convoy has been growing in size as it travels across the country, in part due to rallies it has held in various cities and states along the way.
- Q: Where is the convoy now?
As of about 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, the first members of the convoy were arriving at Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland, according to its Facebook page. The group had departed from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, earlier in the day before heading down Interstate 81 to Hagerstown.
Washington County Public Schools have already announced that students will be dismissed early on Friday in order to avoid any travel conflicts with the convoy.
- Q: When will the convoy be in the D.C. area?
Law enforcement officials plan on the convoy arriving in D.C. either Saturday or Sunday.
- Q: What can I expect from the convoy being in the region?
It’s safe to assume that, if your travel patterns sync up with the convoy, you may experience delays on the road.
However, law enforcement officials have made it clear that they will work to dislodge any traffic jams that arise from the convoy, while also respecting the participants First Amendment rights.
Both the Virginia State Police and Maryland State Police have said they will deploy additional officers to keep traffic flowing on the roadways as needed.
That being said, previous convoys that have said they were descending on the nation’s capital never materialized.