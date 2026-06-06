Metro police announce 51 arrests, 807 citations in bus fare evasion crackdown

Metro launched the "Fares Pay for Service" campaign on May 24 in an effort to deter people from boarding its buses without paying.

In the first 10 days of its crackdown on Metrobus fare evasion, Metro Transit Police issued 807 citations and made 51 arrests, officials said.

Metro launched the “Fares Pay for Service” campaign on May 24 in an effort to deter people from boarding its buses without paying.

About 70% of Metrobus riders skip the fares, Metro said.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke previously said that without the campaign to prevent fare evasion, Metro would lose out on an estimated $50 million in revenue this year.

The effort to get people to pay for rides has included instructing bus operators to remind riders the fare is $2.25. Reduced fares are available for seniors, students, riders with disabilities and people eligible for SNAP benefits.

Metro Transit Police, not drivers, will take action if riders do not pay, Clarke said.

“People will pay the fare, or they will be taken off the bus. If they refuse to comply with the officer, they will be arrested. They’re not going to be arrested for fare evasion. They’re going to be arrested for failure to comply or other things,” Clarke said.

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