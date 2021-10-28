Weekend Road and Rail: I-66 project work; Metro delays persist

Halloween weekend approaches and in D.C., there's little scarier than getting stuck in traffic. Here's what you need to know.

Halloween weekend approaches and in D.C., there’s not much scarier than getting stuck in traffic. Road work continues on the Capital Beltway Outer Loop; a significant amount of work is planned on Interstate 66, and Metro delays persist.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re traveling in the D.C. region this weekend.

Road

Virginia

Drivers will see persistent stoppages on I-66 as part of the ongoing Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. The majority of these disruptions will happen in the overnight hours of Friday and Saturday. Most begin between 9 and 10 p.m. and will be cleared by the following morning. For a full list of stoppages, see the project’s website.

The left lane of the Outer Loop general purpose lanes on the Capital Beltway will be closed along the three bridges over the Dulles Toll Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge joint work, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

The closures will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Paving work continues in both directions on Route 7 this weekend. Westbound Route 7 between River Creek Parkway/Crosstrail Boulevard, and the Leesburg Bypass will see double lane closures from 9:30 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. Eastbound Route 7 will have double lane closures between the Leesburg Bypass and River Creek Parkway/Crosstrail Boulevard from 9:30 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Maryland

The Bay Bridge Run will bring closures to the eastbound Bay Bridge from midnight to 2 p.m. The Maryland Transportation Authority will have two-way traffic operations in place on the westbound span of the bridge, with one lane of traffic dedicated for both direction during the closure.

There will be disruptions in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties for Purple Line construction. See a full list of impact this weekend at the project’s webpage.

In Baltimore, the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Throughway between the tunnels and Boston Street/O’Donnell Street, and the Holabird Avenue exit, will experience lane closures during off-peak hours for a bridge rehabilitation project.

In Howard County, the Patuxent Freeway between Anne Arundel County line and U.S. Route 1 will have single-lane closures overnight Sundays through Thursdays until 5 a.m. the following day. The project behind these closures is expected to be completed in November. Metro recommends that riders look into Metrobus routes and plan on utilizing them wherever they make sense.

Rail

Metro riders should continue to plan for significant travel times when taking the transit system, as 7000 Series trains remain out of use during the investigation into the derailment that occurred earlier this month.