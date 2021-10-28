Metrorail service to remain limited through at least Nov. 15

Metrorail will remain in its current, limited state through Nov. 15, Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld told members of the Metro Board Thursday.

That means trains will continue to run every 15 to 20 minutes on the Red Line and every 30-40 minutes on all other lines.

Metro cut service down to basic levels earlier this month after the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission ordered Metro’s 7000-series cars — which make up roughly 60% of Metro’s fleet — out of service due to a wheel problem believed to have caused a derailment on the Blue Line on Oct. 12.

Metro Chief Operating Officer Joe Leader said the public transit service is working to bring older 2000-series, 3000-series and 6000-series rail cars out of storage, aiming to make “targeted improvements” in service as early as next week such as reducing crowding. However, headways will remain the same.

As it stands now, Metro is running 31 six-car trains made up of those older “legacy” rail cars. As additional cars come out of storage and undergo safety and maintenance inspections, Metro hopes to use them as “gap” trains to fill service when there are breakdowns or other service issues.

Metro is also working on a new inspection process that would allow the system to bring back the 7000-series cars.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Blue Line derailment. Emergency inspections after the derailment turned up 21 other rail cars with similar wheel problems to the one that derailed.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.