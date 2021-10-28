Coronavirus News: Prince George’s Co. extends indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. lifts mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metrorail service to remain…

Metrorail service to remain limited through at least Nov. 15

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

October 28, 2021, 11:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Metrorail will remain in its current, limited state through Nov. 15, Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld told members of the Metro Board Thursday.

That means trains will continue to run every 15 to 20 minutes on the Red Line and every 30-40 minutes on all other lines.

Metro cut service down to basic levels earlier this month after the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission ordered Metro’s 7000-series cars — which make up roughly 60% of Metro’s fleet — out of service due to a wheel problem believed to have caused a derailment on the Blue Line on Oct. 12.

Metro Chief Operating Officer Joe Leader said the public transit service is working to bring older 2000-series, 3000-series and 6000-series rail cars out of storage, aiming to make “targeted improvements” in service as early as next week such as reducing crowding. However, headways will remain the same.

As it stands now, Metro is running 31 six-car trains made up of those older “legacy” rail cars. As additional cars come out of storage and undergo safety and maintenance inspections, Metro hopes to use them as “gap” trains to fill service when there are breakdowns or other service issues.

Metro is also working on a new inspection process that would allow the system to bring back the 7000-series cars.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Blue Line derailment. Emergency inspections after the derailment turned up 21 other rail cars with similar wheel problems to the one that derailed.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA makes course corrections with its commercial platforms initiative

Agency safety and reentry plans varied considerably during initial days of the pandemic, GAO finds

Are 2 associations’ questions to GSA about cloud efforts premature or discerning?

Biden's OMB controller pick faces opportunity to reinvigorate long-vacant role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up