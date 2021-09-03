CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
DC region traffic backs up as Labor Day weekend begins

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

September 3, 2021, 2:32 PM

As the people of D.C. begin to head out for a final blast of summer, the region’s roads are not quite handling the excess volume with that laid-back summer attitude travelers might be hoping for.

Southbound Interstate 95, the Beltway — especially near Tysons — and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway are particularly bad for drivers leaving the area.

I-95 is jammed up after Virginia Rt. 234 near Dumfries due to a crash that has blocked the right shoulder. Around 1:30 p.m., the delay extended from Newington to just beyond Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Making matters worse, an RV was engulfed in flames on southbound I-95, putting out a lot of smoke and further blocking the shoulder, snarling southbound traffic near exit 150.

WTOP Traffic Reporter Reada Kessler said while Route 1 may seem like a viable alternative, drivers may want to avoid it. The route tends to back up quickly as more and more people try to bail out of the mess on I-95.

The Virginia Department of Transportation offered a helpful visualization of the traffic on Twitter:

The Capital Beltway is also suffering from excess traffic — a crash on the Inner Loop after the Dulles Toll Road certainly isn’t helping matters.

Kessler said that drivers with helpful detours around some of the region’s major roadways may want to consider taking them.

Surprisingly, Route 50 out to the Bay Bridge was still moving smoothly as of 1:30 p.m., even as just about every other major road in the region struggled with the excess volume.

Kessler said she expects conditions to improve as the day goes on. The typical evening rush hour could be lighter than usual with so many people taking the day off or leaving work early ahead of the long weekend.

However, those who can delay their trip for a few hours may want to consider avoiding the headache of stop-and-go traffic.

While the area roadways were packed, Reagan National Airport was actually clearer than expected, according to WTOP’s Mike Murillo, who reported that crowds there were lighter than what could be expected on an average weekday.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report. 

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

