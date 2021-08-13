Weekend Road and Rail: Lane and road closures for highway improvement projects

Here's what to know if you're traveling throughout the D.C. region this weekend.

An ongoing project will bring overnight roadwork to a stretch of Interstate-66 in Virginia, while the Capital Beltway will see closures in Maryland for bridge repair, the I-295 corridor in the District will see overnight closures for an improvement project and four Metro stations on the Green/Yellow Lines will be closed.

Here’s what to know if you’re traveling throughout the D.C. region this weekend.

Road

Virginia

The aptly-named I-66 Transforms Outside the Beltway Project will bring a number of overnight road closures in Northern Virginia.

Upcoming roadwork for the project includes:

During the overnight hours of Aug. 11-13, I-66 West will be closed at Route 50 for bridge demolition.

During the overnight hours of Aug. 15, a traffic shift and lane split will be implemented on I-66 East between Route 29 in Centreville and Route 28.

Overnight ramp closures are planned at the following I-66 interchanges: I-495, 495 Express Lanes, Nutley Street, Route 50, Route 28 and Route 29 Centreville.

A complete list of closures and an interactive map can be found on the project’s website.

Maryland

The Montgomery County Fair will bring road closures and delays in the area around the fairgrounds, so keep that in mind if you’re traveling this weekend (assuming you’re not on your way to get some deep-fried Oreos).

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will be conducting overnight repairs on a dam bridge along I-95/I-495 near Largo in Prince George’s County beginning Friday at 7 p.m. Single- and multiple-lane closures between Arena Drive and Ritchie Marlboro Road should be expected as crews repair the bridge. The work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Saturday.

DC

The District Department of Transportation will temporarily close roadways, lanes, ramps and shoulders along the I-295/DC-295 corridor and nearby roadways for construction activity.

Closures will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Northbound and southbound I-295 between Exit 1 and I-695 will see closures both day and night. There will be no closures on the northbound lanes during the morning peak travel period, and none on the southbound lanes during the afternoon peak.

Daily and nightly single left or right lane closures will occur in both directions on South Capitol Street SE/SW between Firth Sterling Avenue SE and N Street SE and on Suitland Parkway SE between the Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE overpass and South Capitol Street SE.

Nighttime lane closures will not take place on Friday and Saturday and there will be no daytime closures on Sunday after 11 a.m. due to the Washington Nationals games scheduled for those days. If a game is canceled, the work that would have been scheduled for that time slot will go on.

DDOT, Pepco, DC Water, the National Park Service and the Department of Public Works will temporarily close the entire stretch of Canal Road NW from Chain Bridge Road to M Street NW for a number of street services such as: removal of debris from roadsides, clearing storm drains, cutting back brush and overgrowth, streetlight repairs, electrical line repairs, replacement of directional signage and refurbishment of lane markers.

This work is scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Detours will be posted to redirect traffic westbound on the Clara Barton Parkway from Canal Road NW and northbound to MacArthur Boulevard NW.

Metro

Metro trains will run from 7 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 8 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

The Platform Improvement Project on the Green and Yellow Lines will close four stations — West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park-U of Md. and Greenbelt. Those stations will remain closed until Sept. 6. Free shuttle buses will be provided to and from the closed stations.