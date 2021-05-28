CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: More work needed to make next holiday safer | Are employers getting 'safe to return' messaging right? | Region's vaccine progress
Md. state highway official’s tips if that road trip doesn’t go according to plan

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

May 28, 2021, 11:17 AM

On this road trip weekend, drivers are being reminded not to put their lives in danger if the unexpected happens on the highway.

For those who experience a flat tire or another issue: “You’re going to want to try to move your vehicle off the road and onto the shoulder, even if you have to drive on a flat tire to do so,” said Sherry Christian with the Maryland State Highway Administration.

“The farther you can get from other vehicles, the better.”

Christian said it’s generally best to stay in the car with seat belts on while waiting for help.

If getting out of the car seems like a safer choice, then “move behind an embankment or traffic barrier — if possible to higher ground,” she said.

“It’s never a good idea to stand near your vehicle.”

She added that every circumstance is different, and drivers must use common sense when determining what’s best.

She also reminds drivers to move over a lane for stopped emergency vehicles and tow trucks, and for highway crews.

Additionally, Christian advises drivers to check their cars thoroughly before heading out to avoid possible roadside emergencies. That includes a check of tire pressure, the spare tire, fluids, belts, hoses and, of course, gasoline.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

